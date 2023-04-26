WKU head coach Steve Lutz revealed the signing of Purdue transfer guard Brandon Newman to the 2023-24 roster on Wednesday afternoon. Newman will be joining the Hilltoppers next season after playing in three seasons in four years for the Boilermakers.

"I've known Brandon for a long time and had the pleasure of coaching him at Purdue. He is a young man who already has his degree from Purdue and comes from a great family." — Steve Lutz

The native of Valparaiso, IN. competed in all 35 contests for Purdue in the 2022-23 campaign, making starts in the last six matchups of the season. Newman averaged 6.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while sinking 35 shots from beyond the arc on the year. He additionally logged double-figure scoring six times, including a 19-points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals in a home game against Illinois. Newman also scored 15 points in a win over Ohio State in the Big Ten tournament semifinals.

"He is a highly skilled guard with great experience playing high-level championship basketball. I'm excited for what he will bring to our program." — Steve Lutz

In the 2021-22 season, Newman played in 25 contests with one start, recording 4.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. He also reached double-figure scoring in four of the Boilermakers' first seven games. During Lutz's final season on Purdue's coaching staff, Newman made appearances in all 28 games for the Boilermakers, starting in 23 of those matchups. Newman recorded 8.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He also shot 39.8% from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc. Newman's 39 three-pointers were the seventh-most by any Purdue freshman in program history, ranking second among all Big Ten freshman in the 2020-21 season. In the same year, Newman dropped 20 points twice and reached double-figure scoring 12 times. As a redshirt in the 2019-20 season, Newman sat on the bench.