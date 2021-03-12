InsideHilltopperSports - Series Preview: Bowling Green

Game one is set for first pitch at 3:00 PM CT on Friday, followed up by a double-header starting at 12:00 PM CT on Saturday for games two and three. The series will conclude on Sunday with game four set to begin at 1:00 PM CT.

The Hilltoppers are coming off of a 6-5 loss to in-state foe Kentucky on Tuesday in Lexington. WKU struggled relatively in the hit category with just eight on the day as Davis Sims and Matthew Meyer both had multi-hit games.

WKU and Bowling Green have met 16 times in program history, with the Hilltoppers ahead of the Falcons in the series 12-4. WKU currently owns a four-game win streak in the series, including winning the last matchup on March 10th, 2018.

Coming in at 4-7 on the season, the Hilltoppers will look to build on an offense that ranks 26th in the nation in doubles with 24. Pitcher Sean Bergeron ranks 11th in the country in strikeout to walk ratio with 16.

Bowling Green is just 2-4 on the season with series played against Middle Tennessee and James Madison. The Falcons have two hitters at .300 or better on the year and currently own a 6.53 team ERA through 51 innings pitched.

Listen to Hilltopper Baseball live game broadcasts all season long on ESPN 102.7 FM in Bowling Green or the ESPN 102.7 app.