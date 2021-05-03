WKU Baseball came home with a four-game series sweep over the Marshall Thundering Herd last weekend. On Friday in game one the Hilltoppers came out on top of a high scoring affair 10-6. Saturday's double-header saw WKU come out on top of game one 6-1 and win another high-scoring affair 15-5 in game two. Sunday's finale ended up the same score as Friday's opening game, 10-6, as the Hilltoppers would complete their second sweep of the Thundering Herd this season.

Catcher Matt Phipps plated four RBI over the weekend versus Marshall. (Photo: @WKU_Baseball Twitter)

Game one included a career day at the plate from second baseman Ray Zuberer III, as he would tally a four for five day with two doubles and two home runs. Relieving starter Jake Kates, pitcher Ryan O'Connell picked up the win allowing just one run and whiffing a pair in 2.1 innings pitched. In a seven-inning double-header on Saturday outfielder Justin Carlin was just the second Hilltopper since at least 2005 to hit three home runs and eight RBI in a game. WKU would combine for 18 hits in both games, giving up just 11 to dominate Marshall in games two and three. The Hilltoppers would find comeback energy in game four on Sunday as they headed into the ninth inning down 6-2. Outfielder Jackson Swiney tagged a pinch-hit grand slam in the ninth to give WKU the lead and take care of the sweep to give the Hilltoppers an 8-0 record against Marshall for 2021.

Series Standouts Player Games Played Series Stats Season Stats Ray Zuberer III, 2B 4 .467 AVG, 7 hits, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 9 runs, 2 SB .293 AVG, 6 HR, 30 RBI, 35 runs, 13 SB Sean Bergeron, RHP 1 7.0 IP, 1.29 ERA, 8 SO, 1 W, 1 CG 66.0 IP, 3.95 ERA, 59 SO, 3-5 W/L Justin Carlin, OF 4 .500 AVG, 8 hits, 3 HR, 12 RBI, 5 runs, 2 SB .390 AVG, 6 HR, 25 RBI, 17 runs, 6 SB