Stansbury, Hamilton, Anderson preview FAU rematch
WKU head coach Rick Stansbury, senior forward Jairus Hamilton and fifth year guard Josh Anderson met with members of the media at the Paul Just Media Center inside E.A. Diddle Arena on Wednesday afternoon to discuss Thursday's home game against C-USA east division leader Florida Atlantic.
Rick Stansbury began by addressing the availability of Luke Frampton, who limped off the court at the beginning of the second half of last Saturday's matchup against Old Dominion.
Earlier this week, it was revealed that Frampton's injury was not season-ending but his availability was still in question. Stansbury revealed that Frampton's injury was scary to everybody as everybody thought it was season-ending. Stansbury said he didn't know if Frampton would be available for Thursday night's matchup with Florida Atlantic.
Stansbury also said that if Frampton is unavailable to play on Thursday, Josh Anderson is going to pick up a few extra minutes.
The Hilltoppers, who were in the midst of a five-game losing streak and below .500 on the season bounced back last week, defeating Charlotte and Old Dominion on the road. The sudden shift in momentum was a topic Stansbury touched on briefly.
Hamilton and Anderson began their portion of the press conference by reflecting on what went wrong in the last meeting with Florida Atlantic back on Jan. 20 of this year.
Anderson briefly talked about the impact of prevailing in both road games last week and how those games affect the team entering this final stretch of play.
The Hilltoppers will face off against FAU on Thursday night at E.A. Diddle Arena. The opening tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT and the game will be streamed over ESPN+.
