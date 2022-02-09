Stansbury, Hamilton, Anderson preview FAU rematch

WKU head coach Rick Stansbury, senior forward Jairus Hamilton and fifth year guard Josh Anderson met with members of the media at the Paul Just Media Center inside E.A. Diddle Arena on Wednesday afternoon to discuss Thursday's home game against C-USA east division leader Florida Atlantic.

Rick Stansbury began by addressing the availability of Luke Frampton, who limped off the court at the beginning of the second half of last Saturday's matchup against Old Dominion.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Frampton's injury was not season-ending but his availability was still in question. Stansbury revealed that Frampton's injury was scary to everybody as everybody thought it was season-ending. Stansbury said he didn't know if Frampton would be available for Thursday night's matchup with Florida Atlantic.