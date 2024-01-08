Steve Lutz previews showdown with Sam Houston State
After claiming a close 70-68 victory over Liberty to open Conference USA play this past Saturday, WKU head coach Steve Lutz sat down to preview this week's upcoming showdown with Sam Houston State on the road.
Lutz said that the team needs to tighten up defensively as they put themselves in too many rotations last Saturday. Lutz added that if his team does that against Sam Houston State, it's going to be a long night.
In addition to earning the program's eighth-straight victory, Western Kentucky's win over Liberty helped the Hilltoppers to secure the top spot in the conference standings.
Lutz said that he's encouraged by how the Hilltoppers have been playing so far as the team is now 1-0 in C-USA matchups, but stressed that there are still another 15 conference matchups on the schedule.
He added that to have beaten Liberty, to have been up by 13 points and have command of the game with a few minutes left, that shows that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.
Lutz said that WKU redshirt senior guard Dontaie Allen was great for the Hilltoppers last Saturday as he dropped a total of 13 points, four rebounds and one steal in the thrilling victory over the Flames.
He also said that what impresses him about the team is that on different nights, different players have been taking advantage of their playing time and have risen to the occasion.
In addition to Allen's strong performance, Lutz said that he also thought WKU redshirt senior guard Brandon Newman and fifth year forward Rodney Howard were also crucial for the Hilltoppers this past Saturday.
Lutz said that Sam Houston State is going to play very physical and aggressive man-to-man coverage as the Bearkats like to consistently force turnovers.
In their last matchup against Louisiana Tech, the Bearkats forced 17 to 18 turnovers in the 81-77 victory.
Lutz said that in order to win on Wednesday evening, the Hilltoppers will need to care of the basketball and be strong with the ball as Sam Houston State will be playing physical man-to-man coverage, trying to match the team's aggression and physicality.
Western Kentucky is set to resume their Conference USA schedule on Wednesday night at Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, TX. as the Hilltoppers and the Bearkats are set to face off at 6:30 p.m. CT. The matchup will be televised on ESPN+.
****
Talk about it on RED TOWEL TALK.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
Follow us on Twitter: @WKU_Rivals, @SeanW_Rivals, @Drew_Toennies, @Derrick_Deen
Like us on FACEBOOK.