After claiming a close 70-68 victory over Liberty to open Conference USA play this past Saturday, WKU head coach Steve Lutz sat down to preview this week's upcoming showdown with Sam Houston State on the road. Lutz said that the team needs to tighten up defensively as they put themselves in too many rotations last Saturday. Lutz added that if his team does that against Sam Houston State, it's going to be a long night.

"We've gotta tighten up a little bit more defensively. We put ourselves in way too many rotations on Saturday and if we do that against Sam Houston State, it's gonna be a long night." — Steve Lutz

Advertisement

In addition to earning the program's eighth-straight victory, Western Kentucky's win over Liberty helped the Hilltoppers to secure the top spot in the conference standings. Lutz said that he's encouraged by how the Hilltoppers have been playing so far as the team is now 1-0 in C-USA matchups, but stressed that there are still another 15 conference matchups on the schedule. He added that to have beaten Liberty, to have been up by 13 points and have command of the game with a few minutes left, that shows that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.



"Yeah, I'm encouraged. We've had a great start thus far. We're 1-0, but we're just 1-0. There's still 15 more conference games to go. But, to have beaten Liberty and with four to five minutes to go, be up 13 and have command of the game, that shows that there is a light at the end of the tunnel." — Steve Lutz

Lutz said that WKU redshirt senior guard Dontaie Allen was great for the Hilltoppers last Saturday as he dropped a total of 13 points, four rebounds and one steal in the thrilling victory over the Flames. He also said that what impresses him about the team is that on different nights, different players have been taking advantage of their playing time and have risen to the occasion. In addition to Allen's strong performance, Lutz said that he also thought WKU redshirt senior guard Brandon Newman and fifth year forward Rodney Howard were also crucial for the Hilltoppers this past Saturday.

"We have a team that on different nights, different guys have stepped up. We have had a few nights where maybe none of us stepped up, but we've got good players. We've got several guys that obviously could be in the starting lineup and when they get their opportunity, they rise to the occasion." — Steve Lutz

Lutz said that Sam Houston State is going to play very physical and aggressive man-to-man coverage as the Bearkats like to consistently force turnovers. In their last matchup against Louisiana Tech, the Bearkats forced 17 to 18 turnovers in the 81-77 victory. Lutz said that in order to win on Wednesday evening, the Hilltoppers will need to care of the basketball and be strong with the ball as Sam Houston State will be playing physical man-to-man coverage, trying to match the team's aggression and physicality.

"Very physical, aggressive, hard-nosed man-to-man and they force people into turnovers. They forced Louisiana Tech to 17 or 18 turnovers on Saturday... We've gotta take care of the basketball and be strong with the ball but they're going to play very physical and very aggressive just like we will." — Steve Lutz