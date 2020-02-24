



Here are three observations, two questions and one prediction heading into Western Kentucky’s pair of Conference USA Bonus Play games this week vs. Louisiana Tech (Thursday) and at North Texas (Sunday).

Three observations

1. That was a tough loss.

WKU played a sloppy first half on Saturday vs. Charlotte but made up for it with a very efficient second frame – only to fall just short as a result of a heartbreaking game-winning layup. The Hilltoppers had to answer score after score by UNCC down the stretch, which they did, and were tied up with just seconds to go – but the 49ers had the last call.

2. Bonus Play is wild, folks.

It’s Bonus Play season – and it’s already off to a wild start. Looking back at Saturday’s slate, third-seeded Louisiana Tech made the trip to Denton, Texas and upset No. 1 North Texas 73-71 – and fourth-seeded Charlotte came into Bowling Green and recorded a 72-70 victory over the Toppers. ‘Tis the season for basketball craziness, folks.

3. They’ll be just fine.

This Bonus Play portion of the schedule – and leading up to the Conference USA Tournament in Frisco – isn’t going to be easy for the Hilltoppers, but they’re going to be just fine. With a slim roster and every opponent playing their best basketball down the stretch, WKU knows it has to be on top of its game each time out, which I think it will be.

Two questions

1. Was that one of Rick Stansbury’s best quotes as WKU’s coach?

WKU coach Rick Stansbury towards the end of his postgame press conference on Saturday said this: “Everything is the same for us as it was when we started the game. We control our own destiny still. Nothing’s changed. We just let one slip away that could’ve given us a little help.” I don’t think Coach could’ve said it any better.

2. Can the Toppers beat both La. Tech and UNT?

As I said above, it’s not going to be easy – by any means – but I think WKU could win both games. I’ve seen both Louisiana Tech and North Texas play this season, and they’re definitely two of the top teams in the league. This will certainly be a tough stretch for the Tops.

One prediction

It’s going to be a challenging slate for WKU, and I think the Hilltoppers will split against Tech and North Texas. Give me a Topper win over the Bulldogs at Diddle Arena and a loss on the road to the Mean Green.