Fourtenbary, a 6-foot-4, 245-pounder, was a redshirt junior for WKU in 2019 and made nine receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown while playing in all 13 games.

His statistical numbers dropped off last season after recording 36 catches for 302 yards and two TDs while making 11 starts as a redshirt sophomore in 2018. Fourtenbary had multiple receptions in nine games and 20-plus receiving yards in eight games that year.

As a redshirt freshman in 2017, Fourtenbary caught eight passes for 96 yards and ranked third among WKU's tight ends with those numbers. He caught at least one pass in five games, including two passes in three games.

Fourtenbary was a two-star prospect coming out of Opelika High School in Alabama as a Class of 2016 prospect. He held scholarship offers from Air Force, Arkansas State, Cincinnati, Georgia Southern, Jacksonville State, Mercer, Minnesota, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Troy and WKU.