Western Kentucky has bounced back – and in a big way.

After dropping a pair of games last week on the road at Florida Atlantic and Florida International, the Hilltoppers regrouped and snapped their skid with a 65-54 win over Conference USA’s top team – Louisiana Tech – on Thursday night at E.A. Diddle Arena.

WKU (15-8 overall, 8-3 Conference USA) played a nearly perfect opening half and led 44-24 at the break. Louisiana Tech played a much better second half and didn’t make things easy on the Toppers, but they still found a way to hold off the Bulldogs and earn a marquee victory in front of 5,769 fans – including former WKU president Gary Ransdell and standout player and current Seattle Seahawk George Fant.

Jordan Rawls led the way with a career-high 19 points, while Carson Williams finished with 14 points and eight rebounds and Camron Justice – who returned from a back injury – had 11 points.

DaQuan Bracey scored nine points to lead Louisiana Tech (17-6, 8-3).

WKU returns to action at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at home vs. Southern Miss.

While Louisiana Tech turned it over on its first two possessions, WKU scored on its first three to jump out to a quick 6-0 lead – but the Bulldogs regrouped and began attacking the rim and used a 9-4 run to get within 10-9 at the 14:16 mark.

Justice was fouled on a 3-pointer in the left corner and made the trio of free throws to put the Hilltoppers up 15-9 at the 11:41 mark, and then knocked down a deep triple from the right wing to make it 19-11 with 10:27 remaining in the half.

Josh Anderson hit a pair of free throws – and Taveion Hollingsworth followed up with two of his own – to put WKU up 25-16, and Rawls netted back-to-back 3s to give the Toppers their largest lead of 31-18 at the 5:14 mark.

Justice’s deep ball pushed the Hilltoppers’ lead to 34-20, and Rawls soon scored inside twice to send WKU into the half up 44-24.

The Toppers shot 64 percent in the first half, 50 percent from 3 and forced nine turnovers. They finished 44% from the floor, 32% from deep and 15 forced turnovers.

Louisiana Tech used an 8-0 run to get within 49-35 at the 15:38 mark of the second, but an alley-oop dunk by Jared Savage off a pass from Hollingsworth gave WKU a 51-35 lead at the 13:46 mark. The Bulldogs went on to knock down three straight field goals, but the Tops still led by 12 at 53-41 with 11:55 remaining.

WKU’s first field goal in a span of 5:49 – a jumper by Hollingsworth – gave it a 58-45 lead with 6:23 left, and it was up 60-45 with 3:47 to go. Although they didn’t play particularly down the stretch, the Hilltoppers were able to take advantage of their double-digit advantage and come out on top.