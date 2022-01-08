Tops add commitment from Wyoming safety transfer Rome Weber

Western Kentucky bolstered their secondary on Friday via the transfer portal with the commitment of former Wyoming safety Rome Weber .

Weber entered the transfer portal on December 23rd after totaling 41 tackles, two tackles for loss, three pass breakups, and one interception in 12 games this past season with the Cowboys.

As a freshman in 2018, Weber appeared in three games, qualifying him for a redshirt. He broke out during the 2019 season, appearing in 13 games and earning 12 starts for the Cowboys while recording 38 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one interception and four pass break-ups.

Weber sat out during the 2020 season.

The San Bernardino, California native is the third transfer to join the Hilltoppers this offseason alongside Rice linebacker Desmyn Baker and North Texas cornerback Upton Stout.