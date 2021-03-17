FRISCO, Texas — Western Kentucky’s season has again been extended.

After missing out on the NCAA Tournament but being chosen as one of 16 teams for the National Invitation Tournament, the Hilltoppers have accomplished the task of getting past the first round by beating Saint Mary’s 69-67 on Wednesday night at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas.

WKU (21-7) didn’t take its first lead of the game until the 8:30 mark of the first half, but held a 38-31 advantage at halftime and remained in front throughout the second half.

The Hilltoppers shot 45% from the field, 50% from 3-point range and recorded 17 assists on 25 made shots. They committed only four turnovers while forcing Saint Mary’s (14-10) into 10.

WKU had four different players finish in double figures, led by 21 points from Taveion Hollingsworth. Alongside him, Charles Bassey finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Josh Anderson and Luke Frampton each scored 10 points.

Tommy Kuhse led the Gaels – who shot 48% from the field and 33% from 3 – with 17 points, and Matthias Tass scored 13.

The Tops will now face the Ole Miss/Louisiana Tech winner in the quarterfinals on March 25.