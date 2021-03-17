Tops beat Saint Mary's, move into NIT quarterfinals
FRISCO, Texas — Western Kentucky’s season has again been extended.
After missing out on the NCAA Tournament but being chosen as one of 16 teams for the National Invitation Tournament, the Hilltoppers have accomplished the task of getting past the first round by beating Saint Mary’s 69-67 on Wednesday night at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas.
WKU (21-7) didn’t take its first lead of the game until the 8:30 mark of the first half, but held a 38-31 advantage at halftime and remained in front throughout the second half.
The Hilltoppers shot 45% from the field, 50% from 3-point range and recorded 17 assists on 25 made shots. They committed only four turnovers while forcing Saint Mary’s (14-10) into 10.
WKU had four different players finish in double figures, led by 21 points from Taveion Hollingsworth. Alongside him, Charles Bassey finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Josh Anderson and Luke Frampton each scored 10 points.
Tommy Kuhse led the Gaels – who shot 48% from the field and 33% from 3 – with 17 points, and Matthias Tass scored 13.
The Tops will now face the Ole Miss/Louisiana Tech winner in the quarterfinals on March 25.
WKU played a strong opening half.
Saint Mary’s jumped out to a 6-2 lead and was soon up 13-6 after a Logan Johnson 3-pointer, but WKU scored six straight points to get within 13-12 at the 11:53 mark.
Tass scored inside to put the Gaels up 20-17, but the Hilltoppers assembled a momentum-swinging 15-3 run to build a 32-23 advantage with 4:49 remaining in the half.
Anderson knocked down a couple of quick 3s to put WKU up 38-27, but Saint Mary’s scored the final four points of the frame to cut the Tops’ lead to 38-31 at the break.
Back-to-back baskets from Dayvion McKnight and Hollingworth gave WKU a 42-33 lead at the 18:10 mark of the second half, and the Hilltoppers were up 45-37 after a Jordan Rawls layup at the 15:06 mark.
Frampton netted a triple – and then made a pair of free throws on the Hilltoppers’ next possession – to make it a 10-point WKU advantage at 54-44 with 12:19 remaining.
The Gaels used a 6-0 burst to cut their deficit to 55-50, but Hollingsworth scored in transition to end the run and make it a seven-point WKU lead with 8:59 remaining.
Tass’ 3 brought Saint Mary’s within 61-57, and Alex Ducas knocked one down shortly after to make it a 63-60 contest with 6:08 left.
Ducas scored on two straight trips – including knocking down a big 3 – to put the Gaels up 67-65, but WKU scored the final four points of the game – highlighted by two clutch Hollingsworth free throws – to seal it.
– Tyler Mansfield is the managing editor and primary beat reporter for InsideHilltopperSports.com. Follow him on Twitter at @RivalsMansfield. –