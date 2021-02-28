 Tops bounce back with blowout win over FIU
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-28 15:48:53 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Tyler Mansfield • InsideHilltopperSports
Managing Editor
@RivalsMansfield
Tyler Mansfield is the Western Kentucky managing editor and primary beat reporter for InsideHilltopperSports.com.

Following a lopsided loss at No. 12 Houston on Thursday, Western Kentucky was ready to bounce back.

Hosting Florida International in a rare Sunday afternoon matchup, the Hilltoppers took care of business in a 91-58 blowout win at E.A. Diddle Arena to open the two-game Conference USA series on the right foot.

WKU (16-5 overall, 9-2 C-USA) led by nearly 20 points at halftime and never allowed FIU to get in front. The Tops – led by 19 points and 14 rebounds from Charles Bassey and 21 points from Carson Williams – shot 49% from the field and recorded 15 assists with 11 turnovers.

Radshad Davis led the Owls (9-16, 2-14) with 13 points.

The two teams will square off again on Monday at Noon to conclude the series. The game will be broadcast on both ESPN+ and locally on WKU PBS.

Bassey scored the first four points of the game to give WKU an early lead, and the Hilltoppers were up 9-5 at the 15:26 mark of the first half following another basket by Bassey.

Kevin Osawe checked in and immediately knocked down a 3-pointer, and soon after drove inside, drew a foul and made both free throws to put WKU up 18-7 at the 13:01 mark. Shortly after Osawe’s spark, Williams made a 3 to push the Toppers’ run to 17-2 and give them a 23-7 lead.

FIU made a couple of triples to put together some momentum, but Taveion Hollingsworth and Bassey scored on back-to-back possessions to make it 30-13 with 8:29 remaining in the half.

WKU put together a smooth series of plays – forcing an FIU turnover, Dayvion McKnight recovering the loose ball and throwing ahead to Jordan Rawls, who then lobbed it up for Bassey to throw down – to go up 34-17, and the Hilltoppers ultimately took a 44-26 advantage into the locker room at halftime.

Bassey opened the second half with a rebound and layup to give him another double-double – his 13th of the season – and a 3 by Rawls had WKU leading 51-28 just two minutes in.

WKU continued to execute, soon pushing its run to 12-0 – highlighted by a 3 from Hollingsworth and two more baskets from Bassey – to go up 60-28 with still 15:34 remaining.

The Hilltoppers were leading 69-42 with 11:06 left, 80-48 with 6:13 to go and remained in control from there to record the series-opening victory.

NOTES:

Josh Anderson missed Sunday’s game with an ankle sprain, while Luke Frampton (undisclosed) was sidelined for a second straight game.

Rick Stansbury started Dayvion McKnight, Taveion Hollingsworth, Jordan Rawls, Carson Williams and Charles Bassey.

– WKU improved to 9-1 in home games this season with the win.

Charles Bassey has recorded 13 double-doubles this season.

