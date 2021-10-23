Tops land verbal pledge from talented DB out of Florida

Harris chose the Hilltoppers over C-USA foe Florida Atlantic, who offered Harris back on June 27th.

A day after landing an offer from Western Kentucky, Glades Central (Fla.) cornerback Robert Harris announced his commitment to the Hilltoppers late Friday night.

According to his five-game highlights, Harris has tallied four interceptions and returned two of those for touchdowns.

The 6-foot, 170-pound prospect also displays great speed in man-to-man coverage, tracks the ball well in the air, and is a physical tackler in run support.

The Belle Glade (Fla.) native becomes the eighth commitment for Western Kentucky in the 2022 recruiting class.

Harris noted on Twitter that he intends to graduate in December.

Western Kentucky defensive line coach Kenny Baker and cornerbacks coach Keynodo Hudson were involved in Baker's recruiting process.