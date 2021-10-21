Tops looking for back-to-back wins at FIU

MIAMI, Fla. – Fresh off a win over Old Dominion, a victory that snapped a four-game losing skid, Western Kentucky will try to keep its momentum going Saturday as it takes on FIU in another Conference USA road contest. The Hilltoppers (2-4 overall, 1-1 C-USA) went into last week’s game at ODU needing to get back on the right track – and that’s exactly what they did, building a 30-3 halftime lead and playing consistently on both sides of the ball to record the 43-20 win and get the monkey off their backs. “We started pretty fast, for the most part,” WKU offensive coordinator Zach Kittley said after practice Tuesday. “Overall, clearly happy. Anytime you get a win against anybody, it’s a great job – I love the win. We’ve gotta clean up some stuff and get better this week.”

Now, looking to make it back-to-back wins for the first time this season, WKU will face an FIU team that has just one win – a season-opening victory over FCS program Long Island – and has dropped five straight. The Panthers (1-5, 0-2) come into Saturday’s game averaging 433.8 yards per game, but put up just 27.8 points each outing. Defensively, they’ve had their share of struggles – giving up 36.8 points and 482 yards to their opponents. Quarterback Max Bortenschlager has been solid for FIU, throwing for 1,834 yards and 14 touchdowns with five interceptions, while running back D’vonte Price has tallied 500 yards and six TDs on 94 carries. Alongside that duo, wide receiver Tyrese Chambers has made 20 receptions for 672 yards and six scores to round out the Panthers’ offense. “They’re a talented bunch,” WKU defensive coordinator Maurice Crum said after practice Wednesday. “A lot of explosive plays – probably one of the longest explosive plays I’ve seen this season. They throw the ball down the field left, right, middle, the running back catches a two-yard pass and then takes it for 15 or 20, dynamic receivers on the outside, very athletic o-line … very good pieces. “I think they’re a talented bunch that’s hungry and looking for a win.”

Saturday will mark the 15th all-time meeting between the Hilltoppers and Panthers, with WKU currently leading the series 8-6. After WKU won back-to-back matchups in both 2015 and 2016, FIU then won two straight in 2017 and 2018. Then, in 2019 and 2020, the Hilltoppers again reeled off back-to-back wins. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT from FIU Stadium in Miami, with the game being broadcast on ESPN+. The Hilltopper Sports Network radio call can be heard on both 100.7 FM and 102.7 FM in Bowling Green. “I feel like our best football is still ahead of us,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said Monday during his weekly news conference. “I don’t think we’re anywhere close to playing a complete game as a team. I feel like we were much improved last week and we’re getting there, but I still think we have a lot of good football to play. Once we hit on all cylinders, I’d really like to see what we can do. “The second half of the season, that’s going to be exciting for me to see if we can get on a roll, get on a winning streak and play really good team football.”