Luckily, it’s given us some former Hilltoppers to watch before Western Kentucky takes the field against Houston Christian in their white-out game Saturday evening. From Cincinnati to Auburn, there are several Toppers to keep your eyes on in this weekend's bout of college football action.





Kye Robichaux, Running Back, Boston College: Robichaux transferred away following the 2022 season, where he was a 2022 Conference-USA Honorable Mention and Burlsworth Trophy Nominee. In his final season as a Hilltopper, Robichaux put up 496 rushing yards and three touchdowns, averaging 6.8 yards per carry. In his first game as an Eagle in his 2023 campaign, he carried the ball twice for eight yards. Boston College will take on Holy Cross at noon on Saturday.

Joshua Simon, Tight End, South Carolina: The six-foot-four, 240 pound Simon was a Second-Team All C-USA honoree in 2022, playing in all 14 games and starting seven for the Hilltoppers in his final season. In 2022, he put up a record-breaking season for the Tops, becoming the program’s all-time leader for touchdown receptions by a tight end (14). He ended his time on The Hill with a 2022 campaign that saw him catch 20 passes for 273 yards and seven touchdowns. So far in South Carolina, Simon received the 2023 Gamecock Toughness Award for Offense. In his Gamecock debut against North Carolina, Simon caught four passes for 20 yards. Simon will take the field again against Furman on Saturday at 7:30 PM.

Rusty Staats, Center, Texas Tech: The super senior Red Raider appeared in 45 games for the Hilltoppers, with 27 starts all in 2021 and 2022. The six-foot-five, 320 pound center was a staple on the Western Kentucky offensive line that helped quarterbacks Bailey Zappe shatter single-season NCAA passing records in 2021 and Austin Reed become the nation’s leading passer in 2022. In Staats 1,039 snaps in 2022, he posted an 82.2 pass blocking grade according to Pro Football Focus. In his first game at Texas Tech under offensive coordinator Zach Kittley, he started at center against Wyoming, playing 81 snaps. Staats will take the field again against Oregon on Saturday at 6:00 PM.

Noah Whittington, Running Back, Oregon: Whittington spent his 2020 and 2021 freshman seasons on The Hill. He played exceptionally well in his final season as a Topper, leading the team in rushing yards with 617 yards on 101 carries (6.1 yards per carry), including two rushing touchdowns. In 2022, his first season as a Duck, he played in all 13 games with a single start, compiling 779 yards and five touchdowns, on top of 22 receptions for 169 yards and a single score. While Whittington didn’t play in week one against Portland State, he’s expected to see the field against Texas Tech.

Gunner Britton, Offensive Tackle, Auburn: Britton started 17 games at Western Kentucky between 2019-22, starting all of the 2022 season, with six starts at right tackle and eight starts at left tackle, totalling 1,039 snaps, including a fantastic 84.0 PFF pass blocking grade. As a Tiger so far, Britton started at left guard against UMass, playing 52 snaps with an exceptional 67.9 grade. Fans will be able to watch Britton in some late-night, west coast action as the Tigers take on California at 9:30 PM.

Joey Beljan, Tight End, Cincinnati: Beljan, a former Western Kentucky walk-on, is a fan favorite that spent his last five seasons (2018-22) as a Hilltopper. In 2022, Beljan caught 15 receptions for 191 yards and four scores, playing in all 14 games. In 2021, Beljan was an All C-USA honorable mention after catching 14 passes for 91 yards and six scores as a serious red zone threat. Beljan didn’t see the field in the Bearcats debut against Eastern Kentucky, but could play against Pittsburgh come Saturday.

Beanie Bishop, Cornerback, West Virginia: Remember this guy? Bishop, who’s final season as a Hilltopper was in 2021, where in the same season, he was a All C-USA First Team defensive back AND honorable mention kickoff returner. Following 2021, Bishop made way to Minnesota, where he played in all 13 games in 2022, compiling 29 tackles, a sack, and a pass breakup. Now Bishop is at West Virginia, where he was able to put together seven tackles and a pass breakup through 61 defensive snaps, earning a 66.1 PFF grade. Bishop will face Duquesne on Saturday at 5:00 PM.