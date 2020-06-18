InsideHilltopperSports - Tyson Helton, Jeremy Darvin Media Availability — June 18

Tyson Helton, Jeremy Darvin Media Availability — June 18
WKU coach Tyson Helton and redshirt senior defensive lineman Jeremy Darvin met with the media Thursday morning to discuss how the Hilltoppers’ voluntary workouts have been going, among other things.
Coach was pretty happy to see us today, and we were happy to see him. Here’s more from Tyson today: pic.twitter.com/g0fjW0qqTt— Tyler Mansfield (@ByMansfield) June 18, 2020
We also caught up with redshirt senior defensive lineman Jeremy Darvin, who was fired up like he always is. Great being back at The Houch. pic.twitter.com/3EmpnOxgF0— Tyler Mansfield (@ByMansfield) June 18, 2020