News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-01 18:04:24 -0600') }} basketball Edit

VIDEO: Rick Stansbury, Cam Justice, Jordan Rawls preview start of CUSA play

Tyler Mansfield • InsideHilltopperSports
Beat Writer
@ByMansfield
Tyler Mansfield is the Western Kentucky beat writer for InsideHilltopperSports.com. He covers the ins and outs of the football and men's basketball programs on a daily basis.

Western Kentucky head coach Rick Stansbury, graduate transfer guard Camron Justice and freshman guard Jordan Rawls previewed the start of Conference USA play Wednesday.

The Hilltoppers (7-5 overall) host North Texas at 6 p.m. Thursday and Rice at 4 p.m. Saturday.

