InsideHilltopperSports - Week 2 Pro Topper Update

After week 2 in the NFL there were once again a few Hilltoppers that started and had an impact across the league. Check out who had the biggest impact below.

Tyler Higbee snagged three touchdowns in the Rams 37-19 victory over the Eagles on Sunday (Photo: therams.com)

Tyler Higbee, Tight End, Los Angeles Rams (5th season, all with LAR) As to no surprise, Tyler Higbee once again came up with the most impressive performance of any pro Hilltopper this past weekend. Higbee totaled five catches on five targets for 54 yards receiving, along with the hat-trick, three touchdown catches. Higbee is the first tight end with three touchdown catches in a game since the Cowboys' Blake Jarwin did so on December 30th, 2018. Higbee is now tied for third in the NFL with three touchdown catches on the season.

George Fant, Right Tackle, New York Jets (5th season, first with NYJ) Fant once again got the start at right tackle for the Jets, who came up short against the 49ers in week 2. Fant played in 100% of the teams' 63 offensive snaps, and helped an offensive line unit that only gave up one sack the entire game. The Jets also finished with just over 100 yards on the ground. Fant once again had no penalties in week 2.