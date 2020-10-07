InsideHilltopperSports - Week 4 Pro Topper Update

After week 4 in the NFL there were several former Hilltoppers that had an impact across the league. Check out who made the most noise below.

Jack Doyle walks off of Soldier Field after a 19-11 victory over the Bears on Sunday. (Photo: colts.com)

Jack Doyle, Tight End, Indianapolis Colts (8th season, all with IND) Doyle hauled in one pass for 12 yards on one target in the Colts' 19-11 win over the Bears in Chicago on Sunday. This was Doyle's first catch since week 1 against the Jaguars. Doyle played in 62% of the team's offensive snaps and now has four catches for 61 yards on the season.

Tyler Higbee, Tight End, Los Angeles Rams (5th season, all with LAR) Higbee reeled in three catches for 21 yards on four targets in the Rams' 17-9 defensive victory over the Giants on Sunday. This puts Higbee's season stats at 13 catches for 155 yards and three touchdowns. He is currently ranked the 10th best tight end in the league by Pro Football Focus for the 2020 season with a 75.7 offensive grade and a 79.8 receiving grade.

George Fant, Right Tackle, New York Jets (4th season, 1st with NYJ) Fant returned to the field after missing week 3 action with a concussion. Unfortunately Fant left the Jets' Thursday Night Football showdown with the Broncos after experiencing a thumb injury late in the game. Fant played in 97% of the team's offensive snaps. The Jets managed to put up 129 rushing yards behind their offensive line unit, as well as no turnovers. Fant has allowed just one sack on the season so far which is tied for 18th in the league and still has no penalties on the season.

Forrest Lamp, Left Guard, Los Angeles Chargers (4th season, all with LAC) Lamp again played in 100% of the Chargers' offensive snaps in a 38-31 loss to the Buccaneers Sunday. The Chargers' passing attack averaged 11.1 yards per pass proving the Chargers' offensive line unit continued to protect rookie Justin Herbert effectively. Lamp sits at sixth in the league in snaps played with 288 and has no penalties or sacks allowed on the season. His 74.3 pass blocking grade by Pro Football Focus is among the top half of offensive guards in the NFL.