InsideHilltopperSports - Week 5 Pro Topper Update

After week 5 in the NFL there were several former Hilltoppers that had an impact across the league. Check out who made the most noise below.

George Fant in warm-ups earlier this season. (Photo: ganggreennation.com)

George Fant, Right Tackle, New York Jets (4th season, 1st with NYJ) Fant played in 97% of the team's offensive snaps. The Jets managed to put up 123 rushing yards behind their offensive line unit, as well as no turnovers against the Cardinals. Fant has allowed just two sacks on the season so far which is tied for 12th in the league and still has no penalties on the season. Next week the Jets travel to Miami to take on the Dolphins.

Tyler Higbee, Tight End, Los Angeles Rams (5th season, all with LAR) Higbee reeled in two catches for 12 yards on two targets in the Rams' 30-10 victory over Washington on Sunday. This puts Higbee's season stats at 15 catches for 166 yards and three touchdowns. He is currently graded by Pro Football Focus for the 2020 season with a 69.4 offensive grade and a 70.6 receiving grade. Next week the Rams will travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers.

Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Linebacker, Chicago Bears (3rd season, all with CHI) "Iggy" totaled one solo tackle on 24 special teams plays which was 86% of the Bears special teams snaps against the Buccaneers. Next week Chicago heads to Carolina to take on the Panthers.

Forrest Lamp, Left Guard, Los Angeles Chargers (4th season, all with LAC) Lamp again played in 100% of the Chargers' offensive snaps in a 30-27 loss to the Saints Monday. The Chargers' offense totaled 115 rushing yards and no turnovers. Lamp sits at fourth in the league in snaps played with 359 and has no penalties or sacks allowed on the season. His 72.8 pass blocking grade by Pro Football Focus is among the top half of offensive guards in the NFL. Next week the Chargers host the Jaguars.

(coltswire.usatoday.com)