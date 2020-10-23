InsideHilltopperSports - Week 6 Pro Topper Update

After week 6 in the NFL there were several former Hilltoppers that had an impact across the league. Check out who made the most noise below.

Jack Doyle dives for his first TD of the season versus the Bengals on Sunday. (Photo: colts.com)

Jack Doyle, Tight End, Indianapolis Colts (8th season, all with IND) Doyle hauled in three catches on three targets for his first TD catch of the season in a 31-27 win over the Bengals on Sunday. His season total stands at seven catches for 90 yards and one touchdown. The Colts are on their bye week in week 7.

Tyler Higbee, Tight End, Los Angeles Rams (5th season, all with LAR) Higbee reeled in three catches for 56 yards on four targets in the Rams' 24-16 loss to the 49ers on Sunday night. This puts Higbee's season stats at 18 catches for 222 yards and three touchdowns. He is currently graded 19th in the NFL by Pro Football Focus for the 2020 season with a 72.3 offensive grade and a 74.8 receiving grade. Next week the Rams host the Chicago Bears.

George Fant, Right Tackle, New York Jets (4th season, 1st with NYJ) Fant played in 100% of the team's offensive snaps in the Jets' 24-0 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. Fant has allowed just two sacks on the season so far which is tied for 14th in the league and still has no penalties on the season. Next week the Jets host the Buffalo Bills.

Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Linebacker, Chicago Bears (3rd season, all with CHI) "Iggy" played on one defensive snap and 21 special teams plays which was 81% of the Bears special teams snaps against the Panthers. Next week Chicago heads to LA to take on the Rams.