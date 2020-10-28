Forrest Lamp lines up to protect Justin Herbert versus the Jaguars on Sunday. (Photo: chargers.com)

After week 7 in the NFL there were a few former Hilltoppers that had an impact across the league. Check out who made the most noise below.

George Fant, Right Tackle, New York Jets (4th season, 1st with NYJ) Fant played in 100% of the team's offensive snaps at right tackle in the Jets' 18-10 loss to the Bills on Sunday. Fant has allowed just two sacks on the season so far which is tied for 17th in the league and has just one penalty on the season. Next week the Jets head to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs.

Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Linebacker, Chicago Bears (3rd season, all with CHI) "Iggy" recorded two tackles and played in 21 special teams plays which was 84% of the Bears special teams snaps against the Rams. Next week Chicago hosts the Saints.

Forrest Lamp, Left Guard, Los Angeles Chargers (4th season, all with LAC) Lamp played in 100% of the team's offensive snaps at left guard in the Chargers' 39-29 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. Lamp has allowed zero sacks on the season so far and has no penalties on the season. His 440 offensive snaps played is 15th in the league and his 73.7 pass blocking grade by Pro Football Focus ranks 23rd in the league among offensive guards. Next week the Chargers head to Denver to take on the Broncos.

Former Western Kentucky tight end Deon Yelder (Photo: Chiefs.com)

Deon Yelder, Tight End, Kansas City Chiefs (3rd season, all with Kansas City) Yelder played in 27% of the offensive snaps and 11% of the special teams for Kansas City in the Chiefs 43-16 win over Denver. He recorded no stats in the game and has one catch for five yards during the 2020 season.