Western Kentucky claims 95-75 victory over Kentucky State
Western Kentucky (3-1) earned their second-consecutive win over Kentucky State (1-1) in two seasons, claiming a 95-75 victory over the Thorobreds at E.A. Diddle Arena on Saturday night.
A total of 13 Hilltoppers put points on the scoreboard as Western Kentucky improved to a 3-1 mark on the season fresh off their first road win over Murray State.
Western Kentucky shot 43.2% (32-74) from the floor, 29.0% (9-31) from beyond the arc and 61.1% (22-36) from the free throw line in their second home game of the season.
WKU fifth year senior Brandon Newman led the Hilltoppers on the boards, picking up a double-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds, one steal and one block.
Another Hilltopper to make his presence known on the court was WKU junior guard Don McHenry, who recorded 13 points, seven rebounds, six assists and one block.
WKU freshman guard Teagan Moore also contributed to the Hilltoppers on the scoreboard, collecting a total of 13 points, four rebounds and one steal.
WKU fifth year guard Jalen Jackson competed in his first game as a Hilltopper on Saturday night, dropping three points, two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.
Kentucky State shot 32.9% (25-76) from field goal range, 31.4% (11-35) from three-point range and 82.4% (14-17) from the free throw line.
The Thorobreds were led by KSU sophomore guard Josiah Mitchell, who finished with 17 points and five rebounds.
KSU junior forward Joseph Owens picked up 14 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and three blocks.
The Thorobreds also benefitted from KSU senior guard Brandon Hill, who collected 11 points, three rebounds and one assist.
Western Kentucky led Kentucky State 57-43 at the half as the Hilltoppers shot 52.8% (19-36) from the field, 40.0% (6-15) from three-point range and 68.4% (13-19) from the free throw line.
Entering the locker room, Kentucky State was shooting 40.0% (16-40) from the floor, 40.0% (8-20) from beyond the arc and 75% (3-4) from the free throw line.
Western Kentucky will continue their non-conference slate this upcoming Friday, hitting the road to take on Bowling Green at Place Bell Arena. The Hilltoppers and the Falcons will tipoff the contest at 6:00 p.m. CT.
