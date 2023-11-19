Western Kentucky (3-1) earned their second-consecutive win over Kentucky State (1-1) in two seasons, claiming a 95-75 victory over the Thorobreds at E.A. Diddle Arena on Saturday night. A total of 13 Hilltoppers put points on the scoreboard as Western Kentucky improved to a 3-1 mark on the season fresh off their first road win over Murray State.

"Tonight was one of those nights we showed a little bit of our inexperience, maybe we showed a little bit of immaturity... I thought we were better in the second half and we've got to learn and grow from it." — Steve Lutz

Western Kentucky shot 43.2% (32-74) from the floor, 29.0% (9-31) from beyond the arc and 61.1% (22-36) from the free throw line in their second home game of the season. WKU fifth year senior Brandon Newman led the Hilltoppers on the boards, picking up a double-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds, one steal and one block.

"Obviously, we got to play just about everybody tonight. We got to see some different looks out there on the floor. We try to treat everybody the same. Murray State, Wichita State, Kentucky State, Kentucky Wesleyan. We try to approach every game the same." — Brandon Newman

Another Hilltopper to make his presence known on the court was WKU junior guard Don McHenry, who recorded 13 points, seven rebounds, six assists and one block.

"Don is continuing to evolve into a really good player for us. He's done a really good job in terms of taking care of the basketball and those sorts of things. Now the next step for him is to not only known his position but know everybody else's position and get them in the right places at the right times." — Steve Lutz

WKU freshman guard Teagan Moore also contributed to the Hilltoppers on the scoreboard, collecting a total of 13 points, four rebounds and one steal.

I feel like I'm working to trust the coaches to put me in the spots they need to put me in. Just staying ready, so whenever they need me, I can go in and give 100% and not be pouty about how many minutes I get this game compared to this game." — Teagan Moore

WKU fifth year guard Jalen Jackson competed in his first game as a Hilltopper on Saturday night, dropping three points, two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.



"He's gonna add a different dimension to our team. He's probably the fastest guy on the team, neck-and-neck with Khristian Lander. He's very powerful and strong, and he has the opportunity to change the game at times defensively. He certainly can set the tone for us defensively when he puts his mind to it. And you saw glimpses of that tonight." — Steve Lutz