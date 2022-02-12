Western Kentucky escapes UTSA 71-65 on Saturday

Despite establishing a dominant 30-18 lead in the first half, Western Kentucky (14-11, 6-6 C-USA) narrowly escaped UTSA (8-18, 1-12 C-USA) 71-65 at the Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday. The victory over the Roadrunners marks the Hilltoppers' fourth straight and third straight on the road.

“You go on the road, it’s never easy. We knew this was a much better team than their record. They’ve been in every game like this, and they just haven’t pulled out some games. I thought they had a little extra emotion playing without their point guard, but we felt like the other guys made their team better, and they did." — Rick Stansbury

Senior forward Jairus Hamilton and fifth-year guard Josh Anderson led Western Kentucky's offense, scoring 18 points each. Hamilton additionally recorded seven rebounds while Anderson recorded six rebounds two assists and two steals. Camron Justice recorded 12 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals.

“We were trying to focus on getting an easy, open shot. We were trying to get to the rim and get a foul call, but they stopped us from getting to the rim. I popped it, and they gave me the ball in good position, and I just knocked it down.” — Jairus Hamilton

The Roadrunner' offense was led by junior center Jacob Germany who dropped 26 points, 11 rebounds and two assists. Junior guard Erik Czumbel tallied 14 points and four assists for UTSA. Senior guard Darius McNeill and freshman forward Josh Farmer contributed six points and five rebounds each.

“Confidence is high right now. We know what’s at stake. As a team, we know what we can do, and right now we’re just trying to go out and do it.” — Josh Anderson

Western Kentucky Shooting Stats (Final stats) FG% FG 3F% 3F FT% FT 47% 25-53 38% 9-24 57% 12-21

Western Kentucky additionally won the rebounding battle 36-33 while also grabbing eight turnovers, seven points off turnovers and 12 assists.

UTSA Shooting Stats (Final stats) FG% FG 3F% 3F FT% FT 43% 26-61 27% 7-26 75% 6-8

UTSA also recorded 33 rebounds, nine turnovers, eight points off turnovers and 18 assists.

"But when you go on the road, you just have to find ways sometimes. We probably weren’t at our best offensively in some ways, but the only stat that matters when you go on the road is finding a way to get that W.” — Rick Stansbury

Halftime Synopsis

At the end of the first half, Western Kentucky's offense was being led by Josh Anderson, who recorded 12 points, five rebounds, and two steals. Camron Justice hit three straight from beyond the arc, finishing the first half with nine points off 3-6 shooting.. Redshirt senior guard Luke Frampton finished with eight points.

The Roadrunners' offense was led by Jacob Germany, who recorded 12 points and six rebounds. Erik Czumbel had eight points, one rebound and one assist. Darius McNeill finished with six points, three rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Western Kentucky Shooting Stats (Halftime stats) FG% FG 3F% 3F FT% FT 54% 14-26 46% 6-13 50% 3-6

The Hilltoppers were winning the rebounding battle 16-14 and also recorded seven turnovers, two points off turnovers and seven assists.

UTSA Shooting Stats (Halftime stats) FG% FG 3F% 3F FT% FT 44% 15-34 25% 3-12 100% 2-2

The Roadrunners also grabbed 14 rebounds, five turnovers, six points off turnovers and nine assists.

Takeaways

Four straight, three straight on the road: The Hilltopper have been rolling ever since the team's dip in January where they lost five straight and fell below .500. With the victory over UTSA, WKU has now won four straight and three straight on the road. WKU is now 6-6 in C-USA play. WKU flat in the second half The Hilltoppers dominated the Roadrunners early on in the first half, recording a 9-0 scoring run and led UTSA by as much as 12 points. The second half was an entirely different story as the Hilltoppers barely produced enough offense to take down the Roadrunners, one of the west division's weaker teams this season. In the first half, WKU was 6-of-13 from beyond the arc but in the second half, the Hilltoppers shot just 3-of-11 from three. Justice was off in the second half: Graduate guard Camron Justice was crucial to Western Kentucky's offense in the first half, recording six straight three-pointers off 3-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc. Justice wasn't as sharp in the second half, shooting 0-of-4 from beyond the arc and scoring just three points. Hamilton comes in clutch: Jairus Hamilton put the game on ice for WKU, hitting a jumper with 31 seconds remaining to put the Hilltoppers up 70-65. Hamilton also grabbed a defensive rebound off a missed three-point attempt by Jacob Germany and converted one -of-two free throws to give the Tops the final 71-65 margin.

