Western Kentucky (1-1) was unable to outshine Wichita State (2-0) at Charles Coch Arena on Thursday night as the Hilltoppers fell 71-61 to the Shockers in the first road matchup of the season.

The Hilltoppers shot 29.6% (24-81) from the floor, 0.0% (0-21) from beyond the arc and 59.1% (13-22) from the free throw line by the end of the final frame.

The 0-21 shooting from three-point range marked the end of a 1,335 game streak where Western Kentucky sank a three-pointer.

Western Kentucky outperformed Wichita State in the rebounding battle, picking up 49 rebounds as well as 15 second-chance points. The Hilltoppers additionally collected 11 steals and 18 points off turnovers, picking up a total of 19.

WKU junior guard Don McHenry led the Hilltoppers with 12 points, five rebounds, two steals and three blocks.

Another Hilltopper to make his presence known was fifth year forward Rodney Howard, who dropped 11 points and seven rebounds.

WKU senior guard Khristian Lander also contributed on the scoreboard, recording nine points, two rebounds and one block.

Wichita State shot 48.1% (26-54) from the field, 30.8% (4-13) from three-point range and 57.7% (15-26) from the free throw line by the final buzzer.

WSU junior forward Kenny Pohto led the Shockers with a double-double, putting up 16 points, 11 rebounds and one block.

The Shockers also benefitted from junior guard Xavier Bell, who picked up 14 points, two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.

WSU redshirt junior guard Harlond Beverly dropped 13 points, five rebounds, three assists, four steals and one block.

After a back-and-forth battle in the first half, Western Kentucky used a late 6-0 run to regain the lead, holding a slim 29-27 lead over Wichita State as both teams entered the locker room.

The Hilltoppers shot 33.3% (13-39) from field goal range, 0.0% (0-12) from three-point range and 75% (3-4) from the free throw line. The Shockers shot 39.3% (11-28) from the floor, 25.0% (2-8) from beyond the arc and 50% (3-6) from the free throw line.

Edelen, Howard and Lander led Western Kentucky with six points each in the first half while WKU junior forward Babacar Faye picked up six rebounds.

Wichita State was led by Bell, redshirt junior guard Colby Rogers and redshirt sophomore forward Isaac Abidde. All three held seven points by the end of the first half.

Western Kentucky will continue their non-conference schedule with another road matchup, facing off against Murray State on Tuesday, Nov. 14th.




