Western Kentucky falls short 65-60 to North Texas on Saturday
Western Kentucky (10-7, 2-2 C-USA) kept it close in the first half, but ran into foul trouble and inconsistent offense in the second half before falling 65-60 to North Texas (11-4, 4-1 C-USA), despite a late offensive push in the last few minutes of regulation.
Sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight carried Western Kentucky's offense in both halves of play, recording 23 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Junior center Jamarion Sharp was also key to the Hilltoppers' offense, dropping 13 points, seven rebounds and five blocks.
The Mean Green was led by Thomas Bell who finished with 17 points, six rebounds, four assists and one steal.
Tylor Perry was another key player for North Texas, recording 13 points, three rebounds, seven assists and three steals.
At the end of the game, the Hilltoppers had still managed to outrebound the Mean Green 33-31 while also recording 15 turnovers, 12 points off turnovers and nine assists.
The Mean Green recorded 31 rebounds, 13 turnovers, 13 points off turnovers and 16 assists.
Halftime Synopsis:
Western Kentucky was outrebounding the Mean Green 14-12 while also recording seven turnovers, two points off turnovers and four assists.
Sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight was one of the most significant players on offense in the first half, recording 10 points, three rebounds and three assists.
Junior center Jamarion Sharp was also important as he dropped 10 points, four rebounds ans three blocks.
By halftime, the Mean Green had 12 rebounds, turned the ball over three times, scored four points off turnovers and had 10 assists.
At the half, Thomas Bell was leading North Texas's offense with nine points, one rebound, three assists and one block.
Aaron Scott was also crucial for the Mean Green in the first half as he dropped eight points and two rebounds.
Takeaways:
Mean Green with solid defense: North Texas was dominant on defense, making it incredibly difficult for the Hilltoppers to hit anything from beyond the arc. Western Kentucky finished just 2-of-12 from the three-point line while the Mean Green were 10-of-23 from beyond the arc.
Streak almost nixed: The Tops' streak of 1,085 consecutive games with a made three-pointer was on the verge of ending, but Camron Justice ended all doubt sinking a three on a fast break with just 3:10 remaining in the game.
McKnight stellar: Dayvion McKnight was 11-of-18 shooting on the day, scoring a team-high 23 points and five assists while also collecting five rebounds.
Struggles all-around: McKnight did have help from Luke Frampton (8 points, 7 rebounds) and Jamarion Sharp (13 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 blocks), but it was a struggle for the rest of the Hilltoppers' roster. Camron Justice was 3-of-11 shooting. Josh Anderson delivered two points and four fouls. Jairus Hamilton, five points on 2-of-7 shooting. Jaylen Butz, one rebound in five minutes of action. Not your typical recipe for success.
The West is the Best: North Texas proved they are among the cream of the crop in the C-USA with tonight's win and it seems the best teams all hail in the West Division among the trio of Louisiana Tech, UAB, and the Mean Green.
What's Next?
Western Kentucky will head to Boca Raton, FL. for a Thursday night matchup against conference opponent FAU. The opening tipoff is at 6 p.m. CT and the game will air over the CBS Sports Network.
