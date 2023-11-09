Western Kentucky (1-0) is set to open road play on Thursday evening as the Hilltoppers travel to Charles Coch Arena to face off against Wichita State (1-0).

"I've watched Coach Mills, he and I have been friends for a long, long time. I've watched his teams at Oral Roberts. Whether he's at Oral Roberts or he's at Wichita State, he's probably going to run a lot of the same stuff. He's gonna spread the floor and he's got a good post player, so I would assume they're going to be very sound."

WKU head coach Steve Lutz and company enter Thursday's non-conference matchup after opening the regular season with a 90-64 victory over Kentucky Wesleyan on Monday.

The Hilltoppers shot 56.1% (32-57) from field goal range, 30.0% (6-20) from beyond the arc and 83.3% (20-24) from the free throw line.

Leading the Hilltoppers on the scoreboard was WKU redshirt senior guard Brandon Newman, posting 14 points, five rebounds and one block in his Hilltopper debut.

WKU junior forward Babacar Faye also made an impact in his first game with the program, picking up a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds and one steal.

The Hilltoppers also benefitted from freshman guard Teagan Moore, who dropped 12 points, one rebound and one assist in his collegiate debut.

WKU senior guard Khristian Lander marked his return with the Hilltoppers by putting up 10 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal.