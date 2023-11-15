Western Kentucky (2-1) earned their first road win of the season in a hard-fought battle on Tuesday night, outlasting Murray State (2-1) at the CFSB Center in Murray, KY.

With the victory, the Hilltoppers earned their 55th win over the Racers in a 90-game series dating back to the 1949-50 season. The span of 90 contests between Western Kentucky and Murray State is the third highest played series in Hilltopper Basketball history.

Western Kentucky shot 52.6% (30-57) from the floor, 50.0% (8-16) from beyond the arc and 85.7% (18-21) from the free throw line.

WKU junior guard Don McHenry led the Hilltoppers with 22 points, one rebound, two assists, one steal and two blocks.

The Hilltoppers also benefitted from redshirt senior guard Dontaie Allen, who dropped 18 points, five rebounds, one steal and one block.

WKU senior guard Khristian Lander was another standout for the Hilltoppers, putting up 12 points, one rebound, two assists and one steal.

Redshirt senior guard Brandon Newman finished the contest with 11 points, seven rebounds, one assist and two steals.

Murray State shot 41.0% (26-61) from the field, 34.8% (8-23) from three-point range and 71.9% (23-32) from the free throw line.

The Racer were led by senior guard Rob Perry, who finished with 21 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Also making a difference for Murray State was junior guard JaCobi Wood, recording 14 points, one rebound, four assists, two steals and one block.

Murray State junior guard Brian Moore Jr. put up 13 points, two rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

The Hilltopper held a 43-34 lead at the half. WKU shot 57.6% (19-33) from field goal range, 50.0% (4-8) from beyond the arc and 85.7% (18-21) from the line. Murray State shot 31.0% (9-29) from the floor, 30.0% (3-10) from three and 72.2% (13-18) from the free throw line.

Western Kentucky will resume their non-conference slate at E.A. Diddle Arena on Saturday, Nov. 18 as the Hilltoppers host Kentucky State. Opening tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.