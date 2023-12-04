Western Kentucky outlasts rival Eastern Kentucky 79-69
Despite trailing at the half, Western Kentucky (6-3) prevailed in the "Battle of the Bluegrass" rivalry on Sunday, earning a 79-69 win over Eastern Kentucky (3-3) at E.A. Diddle Arena thanks to solid defense and a strong second half effort.
In addition to Western Kentucky improving to 6-3 on the year, the victory over the Colonels helped the Hilltoppers to a 117-44 all-time advantage over the Colonels in the series dating back to the 1914-15 campaign.
Western Kentucky shot 40.6% (28-69) from the floor, 44.0% (11-25) from beyond the arc and 75.0% (12-16) from the free throw line at the end of the the final frame.
WKU redshirt senior guard Brandon Newman led the Hilltoppers on the scoreboard, nearly earning a double-double with 19 points, nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks.
The Hilltoppers also benefitted from WKU junior guard Don McHenry, who continued to establish himself as one of the top scoring machines on the Hilltoppers' roster. McHenry finished the game with 18 points, one rebound, one assist and two blocks.
WKU senior guard Khristian Lander also had another outstanding performance, finishing the contest with a grand total of 14 points, three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block.
Eastern Kentucky shot 41.9% (26-62) from the field, 25.0% (6-24) from three-point range and 57.9% (11-19) from the free throw line. The Colonels additionally outrebounded the Hilltoppers 42-41 on the night.
EKU sophomore guard Leland Walker led the Colonels on the scoreboard, dropping a total of 25 points, five rebounds, three assists and one block.
The Colonels also benefitted from senior wing Devontae Blanton, who picked up 22 points, seven rebounds and one block in the loss.
EKU senior guard Collin Cooper also stood out for the Colonels on Sunday, collecting nine points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Western Kentucky trailed Eastern Kentucky 43-36 heading into the locker room for the half. The Hilltoppers shot 37.1% (13-35) from the field, 46.7% (7-15) from three-point range and 75% (3-4) from the free throw line at the end of the first frame.
The Colonels closed out the first half by shooting 43.8% (14-32) from the floor, 36.4% (4-11) from beyond the arc and 61.1% (11-18) from the free throw line.
Western Kentucky will continue their non-conference schedule on the road next weekend, traveling to the Empire State to face off against Buffalo on Dec. 9th. The opening tip is slated for 1:00 p.m. CT.
