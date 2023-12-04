Despite trailing at the half, Western Kentucky (6-3) prevailed in the "Battle of the Bluegrass" rivalry on Sunday, earning a 79-69 win over Eastern Kentucky (3-3) at E.A. Diddle Arena thanks to solid defense and a strong second half effort. In addition to Western Kentucky improving to 6-3 on the year, the victory over the Colonels helped the Hilltoppers to a 117-44 all-time advantage over the Colonels in the series dating back to the 1914-15 campaign.

"Well obviously our defense was better and our defense was better. We were able to force them into some turnovers, get some easy baskets and some runouts. Now you have Diddle cranked up and rocking... You know, it's a good home environment." — Steve Lutz

Western Kentucky shot 40.6% (28-69) from the floor, 44.0% (11-25) from beyond the arc and 75.0% (12-16) from the free throw line at the end of the the final frame. WKU redshirt senior guard Brandon Newman led the Hilltoppers on the scoreboard, nearly earning a double-double with 19 points, nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks.

"Got defensive rebounds. We were getting stops but they kept getting a lot of second-chance looks at it. And they were able to convert... That's kinda what we talked about during halftime. We were able to get some rebounds, get some stops and be able to run in transition, which is what we're really good at." — Brandon Newman

The Hilltoppers also benefitted from WKU junior guard Don McHenry, who continued to establish himself as one of the top scoring machines on the Hilltoppers' roster. McHenry finished the game with 18 points, one rebound, one assist and two blocks.

"I think it helped us in the way that we were just seeing what's open and there was some baskets that I gave my teammates, I could see that's theirs. It just got all of us going for the most part." — Don McHenry

WKU senior guard Khristian Lander also had another outstanding performance, finishing the contest with a grand total of 14 points, three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block. Eastern Kentucky shot 41.9% (26-62) from the field, 25.0% (6-24) from three-point range and 57.9% (11-19) from the free throw line. The Colonels additionally outrebounded the Hilltoppers 42-41 on the night. EKU sophomore guard Leland Walker led the Colonels on the scoreboard, dropping a total of 25 points, five rebounds, three assists and one block. The Colonels also benefitted from senior wing Devontae Blanton, who picked up 22 points, seven rebounds and one block in the loss. EKU senior guard Collin Cooper also stood out for the Colonels on Sunday, collecting nine points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal.

"Yeah, coach mentioned the free throw difference between us and them in the first half. He told us we gotta guard better, guard with our hands and stop fouling because that was a big reason we went into the half down. So he definitely emphasized it for sure." — Don McHenry