Western Kentucky (4-3) is looking to rebound from the Northern Classic Tournament, returning home to E.A. Diddle Arena to take on Campbellsville (8-2) on Wednesday night.

The Hilltoppers picked up a 1-2 mark in the Northern Classic Tournament, collecting a 72-65 victory over Bowling Green before falling to Canisius and UNC Asheville.

In the Hilltoppers' last matchup against the Bulldogs, Western Kentucky shot 50.0% (27-54) from the floor, 14.3% (2-14) from beyond the arc and 91.7% (11-12) from the free throw line.

WKU fifth year guard Jalen Jackson led the Hilltoppers on the scoreboard, dropping 14 points, two rebounds, two assists and one block.

Senior forward Tyrone Marshall Jr. also made a difference for the Tops', picking up 12 points, five rebounds, two steals and three blocks.

WKU fifth year forward Rodney Howard picked up valuable minutes, finishing the contest with 12 points and six rebounds.

Another Hilltopper to make his presence known was junior guard Don McHenry, who earned 10 points, three rebounds, one assist and one block.

Campbellsville is coming off a 92-70 victory over Harris-Stowe State as the Tigers shot 44.0% (33-75) from field goal range, 36.1% (13-36) from three-point range and 86.7% (13-15) from the free throw line in two frames of play.

Senior forward Jace Wallace led the Tigers with a double-double, dropping 22 points, 13 rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and two steals.

Campbellsville graduate guard Darius Harding also had a big game, recording 22 points, one rebound, one assist, one block and two steals.

Graduate guard Cameron Willis was another contributor for the Tigers, earning 12 points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal.

Campbellsville graduate forward Chandler Clements was a significant weapon for the Tigers, picking up 11 points, six rebounds and one assist.

Western Kentucky is set to face off against Campbellsville at E.A. Diddle Arena on Wednesday night as the opening tip is slated for 7:00 p.m. CT.