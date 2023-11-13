Western Kentucky (1-1) will continue their non-conference schedule on Tuesday night as the Hilltoppers take on Murray State (2-0) at the CFSB Center in Murray, KY.

The Hilltoppers have met with Murray State a total of 89 times since the 1949-50 campaign as Western Kentucky holds a 54-35 lead in the series.

Western Kentucky enters Tuesday night's matchup with a 1-1 mark, defeating Kentucky Wesleyan 90-64 in their season opener before falling 71-61 to Wichita State last week.

In last Thursday night's matchup, the Hilltoppers struggled to connect from beyond the arc, going 0-for-21 from three-point range to snap a streak of 1,335 games where Western Kentucky hit a three-pointer.

Western Kentucky shot 29.6% (24-81) from the floor, 0.0% (0-21) from three-point range and 59.1% (13-22) from the free throw line.

WKU junior guard Don McHenry led the Hilltoppers with 12 points, five rebounds, two steals and three blocks in the loss.

Also contributing to the Hilltoppers on the scoreboard was WKU fifth year forward Rodney Howard, who dropped 11 points and seven rebounds.

WKU senior guard Khristian Lander also made a difference, recording nine points, two rebounds and one block.

Western Kentucky senior forward Tyrone Marshall Jr. also contributed last Thursday evening, posting seven points, eight rebounds, one assist, three steals and two blocks.

Murray State enters Tuesday night's contest with a 2-0 mark, defeating Midway 91-58 in their season opener followed by a 78-72 victory over Tennessee Tech last Friday.

In Murray State's last contest, the Racers shot 50.9% (29-57) from field goal range, 33.3% (5-15) from beyond the arc and 68.2% (15-22) from the free throw line.

The Racers were led by senior guard Rob Perry, who dropped 16 points, five rebounds and one block.

Murray State junior guard Brian Moore Jr. additionally impressed, dropping 15 points, three rebounds, six assists and one block.

Junior forward Nick Ellington was also a gamechanger for the Racers, collecting a double-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds, one steal and five blocks.

Another player to keep in check is Murray State junior guard JaCobi Wood, who picked up 12 points, four rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block on Friday.

Tuesday night's game between the Hilltoppers and the Racers will air on ESPN+ and is slated for a 7:00 p.m. CT opening tipoff.