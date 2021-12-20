Western Kentucky to play in-state foe Kentucky in newly scheduled game

Western Kentucky (8-4) is set to face off against in-state foe No. 20 Kentucky (8-2) in a newly scheduled game on Wednesday. The in-state contest will be the first regular-season game against the Kentucky Wildcats since the 2001 season. The game is set to tipoff at 5 p.m. CT on Wednesday at Rupp Arena and is scheduled to air over ESPN.

“We really appreciate the cooperation from Mitch Barnhart and Coach Calipari in working with us so quickly in scheduling this game. I know our fans will be excited about playing Kentucky, and our program always looks for challenging opportunities on a national stage. Most importantly, playing this game will result in providing relief to those who have been impacted the most from the devastating tornadoes in our region.” — Todd Stewart

Western Kentucky was previously scheduled to face off against Austin Peay but both programs have agreed to move that matchup back to the 2022-23 season. The Wildcats were set to host Louisville on Wednesday but the Cardinals had to postpone the matchup due to COVID-19 protocols withint their program. UK Athletics will be using the matchup to help raise money for those affected by the Dec. 11 tornadoes.

“We want to extend our appreciation to Coach Calipari and Kentucky for their willingness to play this game. This is a great opportunity to raise awareness about what our state is going through right now and continue to build support for those in western Kentucky affected by the recent tornadoes, including the people of Bowling Green. I know Cal and Kentucky didn’t have to do this, but it speaks volumes about their willingness to help the state of Kentucky.” — Rick Stansbury

Western Kentucky has posted a 2-4 all-time record against Kentucky with the last meeting between the two in the 2012 NCAA Tournament. The top-ranked Wildcats won the last meeting 81-66 and went onto become the NCAA Champions. Before that, Western Kentucky upset No. 4 Kentucky 64-52 at Rupp Arena on Nov. 15, 2001. There have only been three meetings between Western Kentucky and Kentucky in the regular season. The two teams met in the 1990, 1992 and 2001 seasons.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XS1Ugd2FzIHNjaGVkdWxlZCB0byBwbGF5IEF1c3RpbiBQZWF5LCBi dXQgdGhlIEdvdnMgYXJlIG5vIGxvbmdlciBjYXBhYmxlIG9mIHBsYXlpbmcg dGhhdCBnYW1lLCBwZXIgc291cmNlcywgc28gdGhhdCBvcGVuZWQgdGhlIGRv b3IuIEtlbnR1Y2t5IGhhcyBhbHJlYWR5IHJhaXNlZCBtb3JlIHRoYW4gJDQg bWlsbGlvbiB0aHJvdWdoIHRoZSBSZWQgQ3Jvc3MgZm9yIHJlbGllZiDigJQg c2hvdWxkIHNvYXIgcGFzdCAkNSBtaWxsaW9uIHdpdGggdGhpcyBnYW1lLjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IE1hdHQgTm9ybGFuZGVyIChATWF0dE5vcmxhbmRlcikgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NYXR0Tm9ybGFuZGVyL3N0YXR1 cy8xNDczMDY1OTgxOTU4MzExOTM2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRl Y2VtYmVyIDIwLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=