Western Kentucky to play in-state foe Kentucky in newly scheduled game
Western Kentucky (8-4) is set to face off against in-state foe No. 20 Kentucky (8-2) in a newly scheduled game on Wednesday.
The in-state contest will be the first regular-season game against the Kentucky Wildcats since the 2001 season.
The game is set to tipoff at 5 p.m. CT on Wednesday at Rupp Arena and is scheduled to air over ESPN.
Western Kentucky was previously scheduled to face off against Austin Peay but both programs have agreed to move that matchup back to the 2022-23 season.
The Wildcats were set to host Louisville on Wednesday but the Cardinals had to postpone the matchup due to COVID-19 protocols withint their program.
UK Athletics will be using the matchup to help raise money for those affected by the Dec. 11 tornadoes.
Western Kentucky has posted a 2-4 all-time record against Kentucky with the last meeting between the two in the 2012 NCAA Tournament. The top-ranked Wildcats won the last meeting 81-66 and went onto become the NCAA Champions.
Before that, Western Kentucky upset No. 4 Kentucky 64-52 at Rupp Arena on Nov. 15, 2001.
There have only been three meetings between Western Kentucky and Kentucky in the regular season. The two teams met in the 1990, 1992 and 2001 seasons.
With Saturday night's 82-72 win over Louisville, the Hilltoppers are now 11-8 against Power Five programs over the course of the last five seasons.
The Hilltoppers took down Ole Miss 71-48 on Dec. 11 in the Holiday Hoopsgiving showcase in Atlanta followed by an 82-72 upset of Louisville at Diddle Arena.
Over the last four seasons, WKU has recorded a 4-1 record over SEC opponents in the last four seasons, routing an SEC team in each of the last four seasons.
WKU head coach and former Mississippi State head coach Rick Stansbury has posted a 144-117 all-time record against SEC teams, including a 4-13 record against the Wildcats.
