InsideHilltopperSports - WKU AD Stewart 'optimistic' there will be a college football season

While multiple schools and conferences across the country are either altering or canceling their fall sports seasons – specifically football – due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Western Kentucky is still preparing to play come September.

WKU Director of Athletics Todd Stewart met Thursday with reporters from across the state and said he was “optimistic” that there will still be a college football season this fall, despite the recent rise in coronavirus cases in both Kentucky and across the country.

“I still remain optimistic that we can play football this fall,” Stewart said. “Certainly, I’m aware of what’s out there right now and I know some leagues have pulled back, and obviously the Big Ten and Pac-12 both announced that they’re going conference-only. Based on a number of things, I remain optimistic that we can play.

“First and foremost, our players want to play. They are very excited to be back on campus. They have made it clear that they feel comfortable and they want to play. We brought some back in June, we brought others back July 6. They all wanted to come back sooner than they were here. From their standpoint, there’s no apprehension whatsoever.”

WKU Athletics has been following the University’s “Big Red Restart Plan” and returned 65 football players on June 8 and the other 40 on July 6. They’ve been going through voluntary workouts in small group settings while wearing masks both inside and outside the football facilities.

The athletics department announced Tuesday that of 293 COVID-19 antibody tests performed last week – consisting of 183 student-athletes (including football, volleyball, soccer, women’s basketball and men’s basketball) and 110 staff – only six returned positive with four players and two staff members.

Those six people then received a follow-up PCR swab test, with only one staff member returning active asymptomatic positive this week.

“Their health and their safety will always be the number one priority that we have,” Stewart said. “We’ll have extensive testing that we will be doing on a consistent basis. We’ve got outstanding medical care here. They’re actually – in my opinion – much safer here on our campus than they are if they’re home in terms of their access to outstanding medical people and testing protocol.

“The amount of attention that’s really been given to our athletics, I feel like they’ve never been in a safer environment in terms of their daily interaction with each other right now. We will continue that.”

If there is in fact a season, Stewart said WKU would follow all required safety protocols that would come with hosting games at Houchens-Smith Stadium, from doing temperature checks at the entrances, requiring masks to be worn and only using certain seating areas to mandate social distancing.

“I think that will certainly happen at the FBS level,” Stewart said. “I think there will be minimum standards that everyone will have to adhere to, and certainly we will as well. Whatever’s required, I feel comfortable saying we’ll do that – and then some. We won’t just do the minimum. We’ll take every precaution that we can in order to make sure that when our players are competing, they’re in a safe situation.”

WKU is scheduled to kickoff its 2020 football season on Thursday, Sept. 3 vs. UT-Chattanooga at Houchens-Smith Stadium. Kickoff is currently slated for 6 p.m.