WKU Hilltopper Basketball has added a nationally televised non-conference road game at No. 6/5 Houston on Thursday night.

Now multiple games below the NCAA maximum of 27 because of postponed Conference USA series, the Hilltoppers will fill one of those vacancies against the nationally ranked Cougars (18-3, No. 7 NET), who most recently beat Cincinnati 90-52 on Sunday.

WKU's game at Houston is set for a 6 p.m. CT tip Thursday on ESPN2. The Hilltoppers are 1-3 all-time against Houston, including 0-1 on the road. The teams last met in WKU's 74-72 home loss on Feb. 9, 2010.

Because of the addition of Thursday's game, WKU's home series against FIU has been pushed back to 2 p.m. CT Sunday and noon Monday in E.A. Diddle Arena.

The Hilltoppers' final league series at home against Old Dominion the following week remains unchanged.