After a close road loss to Sam Houston State this past week, Western Kentucky (13-4, 2-1 C-USA) bounced back in Conference USA play, picking up an 80-69 victory over Jacksonville State (10-8, 2-1 C-USA) to remain undefeated at home. Western Kentucky shot 49.1% (26-53) from the floor, 50.0% (10-20) from beyond the arc and 72.0% (18-25) from the free throw line. The Hilltopper additionally outrebounded their conference foe 38-28 on the night.

"At the end of the day, I felt like our guys' defensive intensity and rebounding especially in the second half was a ton better. We gave up 45 points in the first half versus 26 in the second half. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to tell you we played better defense in the second half." — Steve Lutz

WKU redshirt senior guard Brandon Newman was highly explosive for the Hilltoppers, dropping a career-high 25 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals.

"Going into the second, coach was like they're not really scoring on any of their set plays. They're just driving and getting down hill. And we had to do a better job on 24." — Brandon Newman

Despite getting into foul trouble in the first half, WKU junior guard Don McHenry was unstoppable in the second frame, picking up a total of 19 points, four rebounds and three assists.

"Just making the game easier for us. We knew we had to chip away, we got to cut it down just so we can build up our momentum and come back in. That was definitely big for us for sure." — Don McHenry

WKU senior guard Khristian Lander and junior forward Babacar Faye were also crucial to the Hilltoppers' success, combining for a grand total of 16 points on the night. Lander finished the contest with eight points and four assists while Faye picked up eight points, seven rebounds and one block.

"It's been a while since people played us the way that Coach Harper and them did. They started switching all those screens and all that kinda stuff but it took us a little bit of time to adjust. And obviously in the second half, we did some different things ball screen wise." — Steve Lutz