Western Kentucky (4-3) closed out the Northern Classic Tournament in Quebec, Canada on Sunday afternoon, falling short 77-67 to UNC Asheville (4-3) in their second consecutive loss.

The Hilltoppers shot 50.0% (27-54) from the floor, 14.3% (2-14) from beyond the arc and 91.7% (11-12) from the free throw line.

WKU fifth year guard Jalen Jackson picked up his first start, leading the Hilltoppers with 14 points, two rebounds, two assists and one block.

Senior forward Tyrone Marshall Jr. finished the contest with 12 points, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Another Hilltopper to make his presence known was fifth year center Rodney Howard, who picked up 12 points and six rebounds.

WKU junior guard Don McHenry finished the contest with 10 points, three rebounds, one assist and one block.

The Bulldogs shot 46.0% (23-50) from the field, 31.8% (7-22) from three-point range and 77.4% (24-31) from the free throw line.

UNC Asheville senior forward Nick McMullen led the Bulldogs on the scoreboard with 18 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Senior guard Fletcher Abee also established himself, picking up 17 points, four rebounds, three assists and one block.

UNC Asheville senior guard Josh Banks was another crucial standout for the Bulldogs, earning 15 points, three rebounds and two assists.

Fifth year forward Drew Pember made his presence known as well, collecting 15 points, five rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

Western Kentucky led UNC Asheville 38-31 at the half. The Hilltoppers shot 60.0% (15-25) from field goal range, 25.0% (1-4) from three-point range and 87.5% (7-8) from the free throw line in the first half.

The Bulldogs shot 44.0% (11-25) from field goal range, 33.3% (5-15) from beyond the arc and 66.7% (4-6) from the free throw line at the half.

Western Kentucky will return home to continue their non-conference schedule, facing off against Campbellsville at E.A. Diddle Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 29th.