It was a Sunday afternoon thriller inside E.A. Diddle Arena as Western Kentucky outlasted Rhode Island 68-65 to improve to 5-2 overall on the season.

The Hilltoppers led for 34 minutes, but the Rams (3-4) kept things close for the final four minutes before WKU pulled out the close victory.

Josh Anderson led the way for the Hilltoppers, scoring 15 points.

Taveion Hollingsworth chipped in with 14 points, seven rebounds, four steals, and three assists.

Once again, Charles Bassey was a force in the post, registering 13 points, nine rebounds, and five blocks.

With the game tied at 64, Bassey scored on a putback, tip-in with 10 seconds remaining that would put Western Kentucky ahead for good.

Rhode Island was led in scoring by D.J. Johnson, who had 16 points off the bench.