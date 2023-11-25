Western Kentucky (4-1) opened up the Northern Classic Tournament in Laval, Quebec, Canada on Friday night, defeating Bowling Green (2-3) in their first matchup of the event by a final score of 72-65.

The Hilltoppers shot 34.8% (24-69) from the floor, 23.5% (4-17) from beyond the arc and 69.0% (20-29) from the free throw line in two frames of play. Bowling Green won the rebounding battle 43-40 over Western Kentucky.

WKU junior guard Don McHenry led the Hilltoppers on the scoreboard, dropping 17 points, five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block. The Milwaukee native has now led the Hilltoppers in scoring in three of the last five contests.

The Hilltoppers also benefitted from fifth year center Rodney Howard, who had his best game so far this season, picking up 16 points, six rebounds and two steals.

WKU senior forward Tyrone Marshall Jr. was another Hilltopper to stand out, collecting 10 points, three rebounds, two assists, a team-high four steals and three blocks.

Western Kentucky redshirt senior guard Dontaie Allen also made his presence known, earning 10 points, five rebounds, one steal and two blocks.

WKU junior guard Enoch Kalambay, a native of Quebec, Canada, picked up nine points, seven rebounds and two assists in his homecoming.

The Falcons shot 39.7% (23-58) from field goal range, 19.2% (5-26) from three-point range and 63.6% (14-22) from the free throw line by the end of the contest.

Bowling Green junior guard Marcus Hill led the Falcons on the scoreboard, picking up 29 points, five rebounds, one assist and one block.

Senior forward Sam Towns also made his presence known, collecting nine points, five rebounds, one assist and two blocks.

Bowling Green senior guard Da'Shawn Phillip picked up valuable minutes as well, earning eight points, nine rebounds, two assists and one block.

Western Kentucky led Bowling Green 37-30 at the end of the first frame of play. The Hilltoppers shot 37.8% (14-37) from the field, 27.3% (3-11) from beyond the arc and 85.7% (6-7) from the free throw line.

Bowling Green finished the first half with 46.4% (13-28) shooting from field goal range, 25.0% (3-12) shooting from three-point range and 100% (1-1) shooting at the free throw line.

The Hilltoppers are set to continue the Northern Classic Tournament at Place Bell Arena on Saturday, Nov. 25th for day two, facing off against Canisius at 1:00 p.m. CT.