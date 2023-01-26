Good play from their top two players wasn't enough tonight, WKU has to go back to the drawing board. Even with Coach Stansbury making his return, they still couldn't find a way to win. The Hilltoppers must play better in the second half and down the stretch to start winning again, because that's been the main problem on this losing streak.

Dayvion McKnight led all scorers with 23 points, to go along with four rebounds and three steals. Jamarion Sharp had 15 points, six rebounds, and three blocks. He only missed one shot tonight, finishing 6/7

The Hilltoppers are coming off their worst stretch of basketball this season. Before tonight's contest, WKU had lost their previous three games, after tonight the losing streak increased to four. The Panthers outscored WKU 44-33 in the second half, making this a common theme for this team recently.

IT WAS OVER WHEN: WKU had a bad second half just plain and simple, they allowed multiple runs from the Panthers, and they couldn't find their rhythm they had in the first half. The Hilltoppers have been in all of these games, but they haven't capitalized when they've needed to. Tonight was another chapter in the same book, even after leading at halftime. They'll have to find a good way to play solid basketball for the entirety of the game.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Junior Dayvion McKnight scored 23 points tonight, and he also had three steals. He's been playing well on both sides of the ball all season and the Hilltoppers are most dangerous when he's leading the way. Center Jamarion Sharp also had an impressive game with 15 points on 85.7% shooting and three blocks.

THE STAT DOESN'T LIE: The Panthers outscored WKU 27-10 in points off turnovers, after they only had 11 compared the Hilltoppers 17. They also hit seven more field goals than WKU, along with three more makes from behind the arc. FIU lead in a lot of major categories, but rebounding, that was inn WKU's favor 31 to 23.

WHAT A PLAY: Forward Dontaie Allen caught a pass down court to push the fast break, he then pump-faked the defender and went right into the three pointer, draining his third three-pointer of the first half.

THE BOTTOM LINE: WKU needs to find their identity again, because after a great start to the season, they haven't been able to get back where they once were. Part of that is due to Coach Stansbury missing extended time due to an illness, but he's back now and they need to start playing their brand of basketball again to make a run at the conference. It starts in two days against a tough opponent in FAU on the road. It won't be easy by any means, but if they play well and continue to play well for the whole game, it will go down to the wire. The Hilltoppers face off against the Owls on Saturday at 3:00 PM (CT).



