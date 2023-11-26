Western Kentucky (4-2) was unable to remain perfect in the Northern Classic Tournament after Friday's win, falling 85-77 to Canisius (4-2) at Place Bell Arena in Quebec, Canada on Saturday evening.

The Hilltoppers shot 48.4% (31-64) from the floor, 20.0% (2-10) from beyond the arc and 59.1% (13-22) from the free throw line. Western Kentucky additionally won the rebounding battle over Canisius 38-37.

WKU junior guard Don McHenry led the Hilltoppers on the scoreboard, dropping 16 points, two rebounds and two assists.

Fifth year forward Rodney Howard also made a considerable contribution, picking up 15 points, six rebounds and one assist.

WKU junior forward Babacar Faye also made his presence known for the Hilltoppers, earning a double-double with 15 points, 10 rebounds, one steal and two blocks.

Fifth year guard Jalen Jackson was another Hilltopper to establish himself, finishing the contest with 10 points, two rebounds, one assist and one block.

The Griffins shot 43.5% (27-62) from the field, 39.1% (9-23) from three-point range and 71.0% (22-31) from the free throw line.

Canisius junior forward Frank Mitchell led the Griffins with a double-double, dropping 17 points, 16 rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks.

Senior guard Siem Uijtendaal also contributed to the Griffins' effort on the scoreboard, collecting 15 points, two rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block.

Canisius senior forward Bryce Okpoh made his presence known as well, scoring 14 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals.

The Hilltoppers held a 37-33 lead over the Griffins entering the locker room for halftime. Western Kentucky shot 47.1% (16-34) from field goal range, 20.0% (1-5) from three-point range and 66.7% (4-6) from the free throw line.

Canisis shot 30.3% (10-33) from the floor, 21.4% (3-14) from beyond the arc and 90.9% (10-11) from the free throw line at the end of the first frame of play.

Western Kentucky will close out the Northern Classic Tournament on Sunday, Nov. 26th, facing off against UNC Asheville. The opening tip is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. CT at Place Bell Arena.