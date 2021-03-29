Osawe – who was ranked as the No. 10 overall junior college prospect in the nation coming from Vincennes University to WKU – averaged 2.2 points and 1.9 rebounds per game while appearing in 26 games for the Hilltoppers during the 2020-21 season.

Western Kentucky junior forward Kevin Osawe has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to VerbalCommits.com.

A 6-foot-6, 205-pound forward, Osawe's best game in a WKU uniform came against Mississippi Valley State on Dec. 6 when he scored 15 points on 5 of 8 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds.

In his last game with the Tops, a loss last Thursday to Louisiana Tech in the quarterfinals of the National Invitation Tournament, Osawe didn't score but had three rebounds in seven minutes of action.

Osawe joins WKU sophomore point guard Jordan Rawls in the transfer portal.

– Tyler Mansfield is the managing editor and primary beat reporter for InsideHilltopperSports.com. Follow him on Twitter at @RivalsMansfield. –