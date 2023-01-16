Western Kentucky (11-7, 3-4) brought the intensity in the first half, but it wasn't sustainable, as they were outscored 42-29 in the second half by Florida Atlantic (17-1, 7-0) and defeated by the Owls 76-62 in front of a packed house at Diddle Arena

The first half was about the most entertaining half of basketball that you could've got from these squads. Hilltopper nation showed up in bunches for this matchup, and they made sure the Owls heard them. Both teams shot below 40% in the first 20 minutes, mainly due to the physical defense being played and the energy brought by both teams.

This was one of the worst offensive halves that FAU has all season, and they still led by one point at the break. It was truly a boxing match, and neither team was letting up for the other. The Hilltoppers had a great gameplan for the Owls, but they allowed them to hit ten free throws compared to their three, which was ultimately the difference in the half.

The Owls came out and looked like a completely different team in the last 15 minutes. They hit a gear and broke the game open after getting multiple offensive rebounds, forcing turnovers, and knocking down open looks. Each time WKU looked like they were coming back into their own, FAU had an answer every single time, proving their worthiness of a top 25 ranking.

The Hilltoppers will have to keep a short memory after a sloppy half if they want to go on another winning streak.