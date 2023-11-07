WKU kickstarts Lutz era with 90-64 win over Kentucky Wesleyan
Western Kentucky (1-0) was highly explosive on both sides of the floor on Monday night, opening the 2023-24 campaign at E.A. Diddle Arena with a 90-64 victory over Kentucky Wesleyan (0-1) to kickstart the Steve Lutz era on The Hill.
The Hilltoppers led the Panthers 37-31 heading into the locker room for the half. Western Kentucky shot 48.3% (14-29) from the floor, 10.0% (1-10) from the three-point line and 88.9% (8-9) from the free throw line in the first frame of play.
At the half, Kentucky Wesleyan was shooting 35.5% (11-31) from field goal range, 20.0% (3-15) from beyond the three-point line and 85.7% (6-7) from the free throw line.
Western Kentucky finished the game with 56.1% (32-57) shooting from the field, 30.0% (6-20) shooting from beyond the arc and 83.3% (20-24) shooting from the free throw line in the commanding win at E.A. Diddle Arena.
WKU redshirt senior guard Brandon Newman, a former four-star transfer from Purdue, led the Hilltoppers in scoring on the night, collecting 14 points, five rebounds and one block in his first game on The Hill.
Junior Forward Babacar Faye, a forward transfer from College of Charleston, made an immediate impact in his Hilltopper debut, picking up a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Faye also recorded a steal.
WKU freshman guard Teagan Moore collected strong second half numbers for the Hilltoppers, putting up 12 points, one rebound and one assist in his collegiate debut.
Another Hilltopper that contributed to the scoreboard was returning junior guard Khristian Lander, recording 10 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal.
Kentucky Wesleyan shot 39.7% (23-58) from the floor, 24.1% (7-29) from the three-point line and 83.3% (20-24) from the free throw line.
Kentucky Wesleyan's effort on the boards was led by guard Logan McIntire, who finished the game with 15 points, three rebounds, one assist and four steals.
KWC guard Kennedy Miles also made a difference for the Panthers, posting eight points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
The Panthers also benefitted on the scoreboards thanks to guard Edward Jones Jr., who dropped eight points, four rebounds and one block.
Western Kentucky resumes the season on the road, facing off against Wichita State on Thursday, Nov. 9th. The opening tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.
****
Talk about it on RED TOWEL TALK.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
Follow us on Twitter: @WKU_Rivals, @SeanW_Rivals, @Drew_Toennies, @Derrick_Deen
Like us on FACEBOOK.