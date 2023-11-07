Western Kentucky (1-0) was highly explosive on both sides of the floor on Monday night, opening the 2023-24 campaign at E.A. Diddle Arena with a 90-64 victory over Kentucky Wesleyan (0-1) to kickstart the Steve Lutz era on The Hill.

"I liked the fact that we won. Obviously, that's the most important thing. I thought the guys had tried to do what we asked them to do. I thought they tried to follow the game plan." — Steve Lutz

The Hilltoppers led the Panthers 37-31 heading into the locker room for the half. Western Kentucky shot 48.3% (14-29) from the floor, 10.0% (1-10) from the three-point line and 88.9% (8-9) from the free throw line in the first frame of play. At the half, Kentucky Wesleyan was shooting 35.5% (11-31) from field goal range, 20.0% (3-15) from beyond the three-point line and 85.7% (6-7) from the free throw line.

"With it being the first game of the year, there were some lapses here and there, especially on the defensive end when we got tired. But they shared the ball, they played hard and they rebounded for the most part." — Steve Lutz

Western Kentucky finished the game with 56.1% (32-57) shooting from the field, 30.0% (6-20) shooting from beyond the arc and 83.3% (20-24) shooting from the free throw line in the commanding win at E.A. Diddle Arena.

"I thought that in the second half, obviously we didn't let the first half shooting affect our second half, which is usually the sign of a good team. I thought that we came out in the second half, got the ball to the basket and got a little confidence going." — Steve Lutz

WKU redshirt senior guard Brandon Newman, a former four-star transfer from Purdue, led the Hilltoppers in scoring on the night, collecting 14 points, five rebounds and one block in his first game on The Hill.

"In the first half, we had some trouble on the defensive end. You could kind of see it with the score, up two, three possessions majority of the first half. They were trying to find ways to pull away there. But we made some adjustments. They were kinda getting us on the glass too, so that was one of our keys heading into this game. To keep them off the boards." — Brandon Newman

Junior Forward Babacar Faye, a forward transfer from College of Charleston, made an immediate impact in his Hilltopper debut, picking up a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Faye also recorded a steal.

"Teamwork like I said. I've been working very hard over the whole summer and my coach believes in me and gave me the confidence to just go out there and hoop. I also have the confidence of my teammates." — Babacar Faye

WKU freshman guard Teagan Moore collected strong second half numbers for the Hilltoppers, putting up 12 points, one rebound and one assist in his collegiate debut. Another Hilltopper that contributed to the scoreboard was returning junior guard Khristian Lander, recording 10 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal.

"I was proud of Teagan. I was happy he was able to come off the bench and get a little confidence. It's funny because he's played anywhere from the point guard to the power forward for us and he knows all the positions, which makes him very useful." — Steve Lutz