WKU lands commitment from 3-star running back LT Sanders

The three-star prospect chose the Hilltoppers over the likes of South Florida, Arkansas State, Georgia Southern, Marshall, Middle Tennessee, Liberty, and Charlotte.

Western Kentucky was the first school to extend an offer to Sanders back on January 22nd.

The decision was an easy one for the 5-foot-9, 193-pound talent, who has had a long standing relationship with Hilltoppers running back coach Carlos Locklyn.

"The staff shows me so much love," Sanders said of his commitment. "Coach Lock is a great coach. He’s somebody that I really wanna play under if I wanna play at the next level. He’s up front with you at all times. You need coaches like that and Coach Lock been recruiting me since ninth grade and here I am now with the best running back coach around."

As a senior, Sanders rushed for over 2,000 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also became Gardendale's all-time leading rusher and broke the school's single-game rushing record (previously held by current Philadelphia Eagle Jordan Howard) back on November 17th when he ran for 298 yards in a 35-27 playoff win over Homewood (Ala.).

Sanders becomes the 13th overall commitment for Western Kentucky in the 2022 class, they signed 11 players during last week's Early Signing Period.