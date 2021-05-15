WKU lands commitment from talented WR Ryan Peppins

The 5-foot-8, 165-pound prospect chose the Hilltoppers over the likes of Middle Tennessee, Tulane, Troy, and others.

Western Kentucky secured their second verbal commitment in the 2022 recruiting class on Friday in Thompson (Ala.) athlete Ryan Peppins .

Peppins picked up an offer from the Hilltoppers back on January 26th.

As a junior, Peppins racked up 1,138 total yards and 18 touchdowns for a Thompson team that finished 14-0 and secured a Class 7A state title last season.

Nicknamed "quick feet," the Alabama native has 4.32 speed and is a matchup nightmare for opposing defensive backs in his highlight film.

He is also a track & field athlete, who has clocked 11 seconds in the 100-meter dash.

Peppins is the second commitment for the Hilltoppers in the 2022 class, joining kicker/punter Tom Ellard out of Australia.