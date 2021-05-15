WKU lands commitment from talented WR Ryan Peppins
Western Kentucky secured their second verbal commitment in the 2022 recruiting class on Friday in Thompson (Ala.) athlete Ryan Peppins.
The 5-foot-8, 165-pound prospect chose the Hilltoppers over the likes of Middle Tennessee, Tulane, Troy, and others.
Peppins picked up an offer from the Hilltoppers back on January 26th.
As a junior, Peppins racked up 1,138 total yards and 18 touchdowns for a Thompson team that finished 14-0 and secured a Class 7A state title last season.
Nicknamed "quick feet," the Alabama native has 4.32 speed and is a matchup nightmare for opposing defensive backs in his highlight film.
He is also a track & field athlete, who has clocked 11 seconds in the 100-meter dash.
Peppins is the second commitment for the Hilltoppers in the 2022 class, joining kicker/punter Tom Ellard out of Australia.