Coming off a bye week, Western Kentucky had it's first real test today against Indiana, and they definitely showed up to play, despite the heartbreaking 33-30 loss in overtime. The Hilltoppers led by QB Austin Reed, who had his best performance of the season today. "He's a gunslinger and it's a learning experience," said coach Tyson Helton. Reed set the tone from the jump, as he showed how good this offense can be when its clicking. WKU's offense looked great all day, besides a couple of turnovers that allowed Indiana to stay in the game. Overall it was a great effort from WKU, but the mistakes piled up in the second half, resulting in Indiana's comeback.

First Half Analysis:

WKU looked like they got up for this game from the beginning, not giving up anything from Indiana without a fight. The Hilltoppers' defense held a good Indiana offense to just three points the entire first quarter, and they looked solid throughout the entire game. As for the offense, they finally started clicking towards the end of the opening period. Austin Reed threw a 26-yard strike to Joey Beljan to get the ball rolling for the Hilltoppers. WKU was in control of the game for the whole first half, as they outplayed Indiana on both sides of the ball. Indiana QB Connor Bazelak started to put together some good drives in the second quarter though. He was able to find the end zone on a five-yard touchdown pass to Andison Coby, giving the Hoosiers their first touchdown of the game. As good as WKU played in the first half, Indiana was able to play well enough to hang around so they could have an opportunity to take the lead when they received the second half kickoff. Coach Helton was able to keep his players focused and he put them in great situations to score some points. Reed was able to connect on a 44-yard bomb to Daewood Davis, who has played great this year, to give the lead back to WKU. Solid defense was played by both teams for the rest of the half after that touchdown. The only points scored after that came on a 20-yard field goal from Brayden Narveson to send the Hilltoppers into the half with a 17-10 lead over the Hoosiers.

Second Half Analysis:

Another good 15 minutes from WKU coming out the half. They took complete control over the game in the third quarter, making it difficult for Indiana to move the ball or get any type of momentum on their side. The Hoosiers were only able to get on the board early in the period with a 32-yard field goal from Charles Campbell, who would soon be crowned as a hero in Bloomington. WKU was able to find the end zone yet again by Austin Reed, who didn't show any type of nervousness starting on the road against a power five opponent. He was able to drive all the way down the field again with some nice completions and finish the drive off with a one-yard quarterback keeper to put WKU up 24-13 mid-way through the third. The offense of WKU looked great with a one-two punch with the run and pass. Running back Kye Robichaux had an excellent second half with several long runs and he ended the game with 135 yards on the ground on just 14 rushes. The run game was another big reason that Western had control of the game and they ended the day with 216 total yards on the ground. The Hilltoppers had yet another opportunity to score in the red zone, but Reed's pass was tipped and intercepted at the goal line by Myles Jackson. Late game turnovers are always a killer for any football team. Taking care of the ball plays a huge factor on who wins or loses a football game. Two possessions later, WKU committed another turnover with eight minutes to play. Joshua Simon caught a check down and had the ball punched out and it was recovered by Myles Jackson, who made plays for the Hoosiers all day.

After having control of the game the whole way, Indiana took all the momentum back in the fourth quarter, putting up a total of 17 points in the period. The Hoosiers scored a touchdown in the first minute of the final period, to cut the lead to just 24-19, after a failed two-point conversion attempt. WKU started to give up some big plays on defense which allowed Indiana to get back into the game. Then their offense became stagnant, as they struggled to score the ball, but they were able to come up with two field goals. The two teams traded field goals back and forth to make the score 30-22. Indiana rallied late to score a touchdown with just 47 seconds left in the game, followed by a successful two-point conversion to tie the game at 30-30. Indiana was able to capitalize on multiple 15-yard penalties on the last drive from the WKU defense. Austin Reed did all he could, completing multiple passes and even running the ball himself to put the Hilltoppers in good position to walk away with a field goal. Reed ended the game completing 33 of his 43 pass attempts, for 329 yards and two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. WKU drove all the way down the field to set up Narveson for a 44-yard field goal and a chance to walk away with a great road win. Narveson was iced before his kick, and it worked as he missed wide right by far and the game went to overtime.

Overtime Analysis:

The Hoosiers won the toss and deferred it. At this point the crowd is raging and all the momentum is in Indiana's favor. WKU failed to get in the end zone after numerous attempts and had to settle for a field goal to take the lead back. The Hilltoppers front completely fell apart and that allowed Jaylin Williams to block the field goal attempt. A disastrous way to start overtime for WKU, and they allowed a big return that almost resulted in a walk-off touchdown. The Hoosiers didn't show any signs of aggression on offense, but it didn't matter because Charles Campbell iced the game and won it for Indiana with a 51-yard field goal and complete the comeback at home.

Summary: