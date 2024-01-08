Western Kentucky (12-3) kickstarted Conference USA play on Saturday night, opening the new year with a thrilling 70-68 victory over Liberty (11-5) at E.A. Diddle Arena to claim their eighth straight victory as well as the top spot in the conference.

Saturday's meeting marked the first-ever contest between the Flames and the Hilltoppers as well as the first Conference USA matchup for Liberty. Western Kentucky holds a 1-0 all-time advantage in the series as the team collected their 12th win of the season.

Western Kentucky shot 46.3% (25-54) from the floor, 38.9% (7-18) from beyond the arc and 61.9% (13-21) from the free throw line in two frames of play. The Hilltoppers additionally outrebounded the Flames 40-39 on the night.

Despite 14 lead changes throughout the contest, the Hilltoppers managed to put up 29 points off bench players while holding the Flames' bench to just 12 points on the night.

WKU junior guard Don McHenry was unstoppable for the Hilltoppers once again, dropping a grand total of 18 points, three rebounds, three assists and one block.

Another Hilltopper to make a significant difference in the close win was WKU redshirt senior guard Dontaie Allen, who picked up 13 points, four rebounds and one steal.

Also contributing to the Hilltoppers' success was both WKU redshirt senior guard Brandon Newman and fifth year forward Rodney Howard, who collected a combined 22 points.

Newman finished the contest with 11 points, seven rebounds, one assist and one steal while Howard collected 11 points, nine rebounds and one assist.

Liberty shot 34.3% (23-67) from the field, 22.9% (8-35) from three-point range and 66.7% (14-21) from the free throw line in the conference opener.

Leading the Flames on the scoreboard was Liberty sophomore forward Zach Cleveland, who collected a total of 23 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block.

Liberty redshirt senior forward Kyle Rode was another impactful weapon for the Flames, dropping 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Another contributor for the away team was Liberty redshirt junior guard Kaden Metheny, who picked up nine points, five rebounds and five assists on the evening.

The Hilltoppers entered the locker room for the half with a 34-33 lead over the Flames and didn't look back in the second half thanks to clutch plays from a multitude of players.

Western Kentucky shot 43.8% (14-32) from the field, 33.3% (4-12) from beyond the arc and 100% (2-2) from the free throw line in the first half. Liberty shot 40.6% (13-32) from the floor, 29.4% (5-17) from three-point range and 50% (2-4) from the free throw line.

Western Kentucky is set to resume Conference USA play on the road this upcoming Wednesday night as the Hilltoppers travel to Huntsville, TX. to face off against Sam Houston State. The opening tip is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT as the game will air on ESPN+.