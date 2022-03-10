WKU prepares for LA Tech in the C-USA Tournament quarterfinals

No. 2 Western Kentucky (19-12, 11-7 C-USA) is set to clash with No. 3 Louisiana Tech (22-9, 12-6 C-USA) on Thursday night in the 2022 Heritage Landscape Supply Group C-USA Championships quarterfinals game at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, TX. The Hilltoppers, who are 17-12 all-time against the Bulldogs, will be looking to avenge a heartbreaking 74-73 loss in Ruston, LA. in the team's C-USA opener. The victor will secure a spot in the semifinals game, where they will either face No. 1 North Texas (23-5, 16-2 C-USA) or No. 5 Rice (16-15, 7-11 C-USA) at 11:30 a.m. CT on Friday.

Thursday's quarterfinals game will be Western Kentucky's first game in the C-USA Tournament this season as the Hilltoppers secured a bye to the quarterfinals. The Hilltoppers closed out the regular season with a sweep of Marshall, defeating the Thundering Herd 86-72 on Wednesday followed by a 78-69 win on Saturday. On Saturday, Western Kentucky's offense was led by both sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight and senior forward Jairus Hamilton, who dropped a combined 32 points and 12 rebounds. McKnight had 16 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals while Hamilton recorded 16 points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal. Junior center Jamarion Sharp and redshirt senior guard Luke Frampton combined for 24 points. Sharp recorded 12 points, 12 rebounds, seven blocks and one steal while Frampton had 12 points, two rebounds and one steal. Fifth year guard Josh Anderson finished off his final contest at Diddle Arena with 11 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals.

PROJECTED LA Tech STARTING LINEUP Player HT/WT Year Notes Kenneth Lofton Jr. 6'7"/275 Fr. Lofton Jr. is averaging 16.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. Amorie Archibald 6'3"/185 Sr. Archibald is averaging 13.0 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. Keaston Willis 6'3"/190 So. Willis is averaging 12.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. Cobe Williams 6'0"/180 So. Williams is averaging 11.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. Isaiah Crawford 6'6"/220 So. Crawford is averaging 11.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

KEY RESERVES: David Green (7.2 ppg), Exavian Christon (3.7 ppg), Kenny Hunter (3.7 ppg).

Louisiana Tech secured the No. 3 seed in C-USA's west division and secured a bye to the second round, where they surged to a 77-67 win over No. 7 Marshall (12-21, 4-14 C-USA) on Wednesday night to advance to the quarterfinals. Freshman forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. led the way for the Bulldogs with 21 points, nine rebounds, two assists and one steal. Sophomore guard Keaston Willis was also a crucial component to LA Tech's offense, recording 18 points and four rebounds. Sophomore guard Cobe Williams dropped 10 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Western Kentucky-Louisiana Tech Stat Comparison (2021-22 stats) Stat Western Kentucky Louisiana Tech Points Per Game 76.0 76.9 Field Goal Percentage .471 .461 Three-Point Percentage .361 .347 Rebound Margin -1.5 0.3 Assist to Turnover Ratio 1.2 1.3 Steals Per Game 8.5 6.5 Blocks Per Game 5.9 2.1 Opp. Points Per Game 69.5 68.9 Opp. Field Goal Percentage .416 .418 Opp. Three-Point Percentage .339 .340

LOUISIANA TECH RECORD THIS SEASON: 22-9, 12-6 C-USA / KEY WINS: Jackson State, Jarvis Christian College, Northwestern State, ULM, Texas Southern, Santa Clara, UL-Lafayette, LSU-Shreveport, Crowleys Ridge College, Marshall, WKU, UTEP, UTSA, Southern Miss, Rice, FIU, Charlotte, Old Dominion; KEY LOSSES: No. 14 Alabama, NC State, No. 19 LSU, UAB, North Texas, Florida Atlantic, UTEP. SERIES HISTORY: Western Kentucky is 17-12 all-time against Louisiana Tech, falling short the last three times the two have met. The Hilltoppers are not only looking to snap a three-game losing streak against the Bulldogs, but they are also looking to avenge a one-point loss in Ruston, LA. earlier this season.