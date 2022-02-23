WKU prepares for showdown with rival Middle Tennessee

Western Kentucky (17-11, 9-6 C-USA) is headed to Murfreesboro on Saturday to face off against C-USA East leader Middle Tennessee (19-7, 10-3 C-USA) at the Murphy Center. The meeting marks the second and final 100 Miles of Hate matchup of the regular season. Middle Tennessee visited E.A. Diddle Arena on Jan. 29 for the first 100 Miles of Hate meeting of the college basketball season. The Hilltoppers fell short 93-85, dropping their fifth straight. Since falling to Middle Tennessee, Western Kentucky has won every matchup, recording seven-straight victories. The Blue Raiders, who sit above Western Kentucky in the top spot in the east, are undefeated at home this season. The Hilltoppers are 21-18 all-time against the Blue Raiders. The Blue Raiders snapped a four-game skid in the 100 Miles of Hate rivalry earlier this season at E.A. Diddle Arena, defeating Western Kentucky 93-85.



Western Kentucky is coming off their seventh straight win last Saturday as they handed conference foe Old Dominion a 73-64 loss. Sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight led Western Kentucky's offense with 23 points, seven rebounds, one assist and one steal. Graduate guard Camron Justice dropped 13 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals. Redshirt senior guard Luke Frampton and fifth year guard Josh Anderson combined for 22 points, scoring 11 points each. Frampton also finished with six rebounds, one assist and one steal while Anderson grabbed nine rebounds, two assists and two steals.



PROJECTED Middle Tennessee STARTING LINEUP Player HT/WT Year Notes Josh Jefferson 6'2"/190 Gr. Jefferson is averaging 15.0 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. Donovan Sims 6'1"/160 Gr. Sims is averaging 11.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. Eli Lawrence 6'5"/185 So. Lawrence is averaging 10.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. DeAndre Dishman 6'6"/235 Jr. Dishman is averaging 8.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. Camryn Weston 6'3"/195 So. Weston is averaging 8.5 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.

KEY RESERVES: Isaiah Turner (6.7 ppg), Teafale Lenard Jr. (6.4 ppg), Tyler Millin (5.5 ppg).

Middle Tennessee has won six straight matchups as the Blue Raiders are coming off a 77-59 win over conference foe UTEP in Murfreesboro. Donovan Sims led Middle Tennessee's offense, dropping 17 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal. Josh Jefferson recorded 14 points, five rebounds and three assists. Camryn Weston additionally pitched in on offense with 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal.

Western Kentucky-Middle Tennessee Stat Comparison (2021-22 stats) Stat Western Kentucky Middle Tennessee Points Per Game 76.5 75.1 Field Goal Percentage .476 .458 Three-Point Percentage .365 .336 Rebound Margin -1.5 1.7 Assist to Turnover Ratio 1.2 1.0 Steals Per Game 8.3 8.2 Blocks Per Game 5.8 4.3 Opp. Points Per Game 69.5 67.1 Opp. Field Goal Percentage .417 .429 Opp. Three-Point Percentage .338 .317

MIDDLE TENNESSEE RECORD THIS SEASON: 20-7, 11-3 C-USA / KEY WINS: Brescia University (KY.), Bethune-Cookman, Winthrop, Rider, Mercer, Bryan College (TN.), UT Martin, Coastal Carolina, Florida Atlantic, FIU, Southern Miss, Marshall, WKU, UTSA, Old Dominion, Charlotte, UTEP; KEY LOSSES: Stephen F. Austin, Murray State, Ole Miss, Chattanooga, Rice, North Texas, UAB. SERIES HISTORY: Western Kentucky is 21-18 all-time against Middle Tennessee. The Hilltoppers won four-straight against the Blue Raiders until their winning streak was snapped this season in a 93-85 loss at E.A. Diddle Arena.