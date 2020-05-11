Jeff Goodman of Stadium announced the news last Friday that Hodges - a junior who averaged 12.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game a season ago - had entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

A 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard, Hodges - a Nashville, Tenn. native - helped lead ETSU to an outstanding season in 2019-20. The Bucs finished the season 30-4 overall, 16-2 in the Southern Conference and captured the league's tournament championship to punch an automatic ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

In addition to WKU, Hodges - who would sit out next season due to NCAA transfer rules and be eligible for the 2021-22 campaign - has reportedly received interest from Arkansas, Butler, DePaul, Louisiana Tech, Mississippi State, Southern Illinois, Tennessee State, Vanderbilt and Xavier.