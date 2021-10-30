WKU rolls past Charlotte for third straight win

Make it three straight wins for Western Kentucky. After starting the season 1-4, which included four consecutive losses to Army, Indiana, then-No. 17 Michigan State and UTSA, the Hilltoppers bounced back with two straight victories over Old Dominion and FIU the past two weeks and remained hot Saturday – beating Charlotte 45-13 on a cold and rainy homecoming day at Houchens-Smith Stadium. The Hilltoppers – now 4-4 overall and 3-1 in Conference USA – built a 21-3 lead early into the second quarter, led 28-13 at halftime and remained in front throughout the second half en route to the win, which puts them at .500 on the 2021 season.

Quarterback Bailey Zappe led the way for WKU, throwing four touchdown passes to four different receivers while rushing for another TD. On the defensive side of the ball, the Hilltoppers recorded an interception with multiple sacks and batted-down passes while allowing their fewest points of the season. After WKU forced Charlotte to go three-and-out on its opening series, highlighted by a batted-down third-down pass by Beanie Bishop, the Hilltoppers’ offense went to work on their first possession. Covering 47 yards with seven plays in 2:19, Zappe hit Daewood Davis with an 11-yard touchdown pass to put WKU on the scoreboard first. Zappe threw over the top to Davis, who made the catch in the right corner of the end zone to give the Hilltoppers a 7-0 lead at the 11:44 mark of the first quarter.

Jaden Hunter sacked Foster on third-and-long to force the 49ers to settle for a field goal, and Jonathan Cruz’s 37-yard kick was good and cut WKU’s lead to 7-3 at the 6:39 mark. Following a pair of turnovers, which included interceptions by Zappe and Foster, WKU found the end zone again with a one-yard keeper from Zappe. Following a pass interference penalty on Charlotte that gave the Hilltoppers possession at the 49ers’ two-yard line, Zappe kept it himself and rolled around the right side to score and make it 14-3 with 1:21 remaining in the quarter. Zappe’s second TD pass – and third overall – came early into the second with a 13-yard toss to Mitchell Tinsley, which pushed WKU’s advantage to 21-3 at the 13:09 mark.

